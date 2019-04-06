By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Minestrone & Croutons Soup In A Mug 5 Pack 115G

£ 0.80
£0.70/100g
Each sachet
  • Energy348kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 156kJ / 37kcal

Product Description

  • Instant minestrone soup with croutons.
  • Tesco Minestrone Cup Soup With Croutons Great for a quick hot snack with added crunch
  • Great for a quick hot snack with added crunch
  • Pack size: 115G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Tomato Powder (12%), Croutons (10%), Flavourings (contain Wheat, Celery), Dried Pasta (7%), Sugar, Onion Powder, Dried Vegetables (3%), Salt, Garlic Powder, Dried Herbs (Oregano, Parsley), Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground Black Pepper.

 

Croutons contain: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).

Dried Pasta contains: Wheat Flour, Salt.

Dried Vegetables contain: Carrot, Peas.

Allergy Information

  • May contain egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain Egg.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Empty contents of one sachet into a large cup or mug. Add 200ml (1/3 pint) of boiling water, stirring continuously until dissolved.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

115g e (5 x 23g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach sachet (223ml)
Energy156kJ / 37kcal348kJ / 82kcal
Fat0.5g1.1g
Saturates0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate7.1g15.8g
Sugars1.5g3.3g
Fibre0.6g1.3g
Protein0.7g1.6g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When made up according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Soup Great but 'crutons' horrible & soggy

2 stars

The soup is fine - good taste ( would have been 5 not 2) However I can't stand the so called 'Croutons' They certainly aren't crutons which are a bit crunchy. They are nasty soggy something or others. I like the soup so when I make it I spend about 5 mins fishing out the soggy things before I can eat it The Tesco mushroom cup-a-soup is the same Have discovered another supermarket chain does their own mushroom soup with NO 'crutons' Don't understand why the Tesco one has to have soggy things

