Tesco Minestrone & Croutons Soup In A Mug 5 Pack 115G

Soup Great but 'crutons' horrible & soggy
The soup is fine - good taste ( would have been 5 not 2) However I can't stand the so called 'Croutons' They certainly aren't crutons which are a bit crunchy. They are nasty soggy something or others. I like the soup so when I make it I spend about 5 mins fishing out the soggy things before I can eat it The Tesco mushroom cup-a-soup is the same Have discovered another supermarket chain does their own mushroom soup with NO 'crutons' Don't understand why the Tesco one has to have soggy things