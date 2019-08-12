By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tomato & Basil With Croutons Soup In A Mug 5 Pack 120G
£ 0.80
£0.67/100g
Each sachet
  • Energy402kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 179kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Tomato & Basil Cup Soup with Croutons Great for a quick hot snack with added crunch
  • Great for a quick hot snack with added crunch
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato Starch, Sugar, Tomato Powder (18%), Dried Glucose Syrup, Croutons (10%), Palm Oil, Flavourings (contain Barley), Maltodextrin, Salt, Onion Powder, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beetroot Red), Milk Proteins, Stabilisers (Dipotassium Phosphate, Trisodium Citrate), Dried Basil, Dried Parsley, Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley).

Croutons conatin: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Empty contents of one sachet into a large cup or mug. Add 200ml (1/3 pint) of boiling water, stirring continuously until dissolved.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e (5 x 24g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach sachet (224ml)
Energy179kJ / 43kcal402kJ / 95kcal
Fat1.2g2.7g
Saturates0.6g1.3g
Carbohydrate7.1g15.9g
Sugars3.3g7.4g
Fibre0.5g1.1g
Protein0.6g1.3g
Salt0.5g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When made up according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

3 stars

its ok but i do not taste tomato or basil. wont be buying again as its quite bland.

