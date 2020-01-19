By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken, Vegetable & Croutons Soup In A Mug 5 Pack 110G

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Chicken, Vegetable & Croutons Soup In A Mug 5 Pack 110G
£ 0.80
£0.73/100g
Each sachet
  • Energy390kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Instant chicken and vegetable soup with croutons.
  • Chicken & Vegetable Cup Soup With Croutons Great for a quick hot snack with added crunch
  • Chicken & Vegetable Cup Soup With Croutons Great for a quick hot snack with added crunch
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Flavourings (contain Wheat, Barley), Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Croutons (9%), Dried Vegetables (2%), Chicken Powder (2%) Salt, Onion Powder, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Dipotassium Phosphate), Dried Parsley, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Croutons contain: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).

Dried Vegetables contain: Peas, Carrot.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Empty contents of one sachet into a large cup or mug.

    Add 200ml (1/3 pint) of boiling water, stirring continuously until dissolved.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

110g e (5 x 22g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach sachet (222ml)
Energy176kJ / 42kcal390kJ / 93kcal
Fat1.6g3.5g
Saturates0.8g1.8g
Carbohydrate6.0g13.3g
Sugars0.4g1.0g
Fibre0.4g0.9g
Protein0.8g1.7g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When made up according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Cheap & tasty for a snack

5 stars

tasteful and handy for lunch with crusty roll.

Bland flavour and thin consistency. Pay a little m

2 stars

Bland flavour and thin consistency. Pay a little more for the better known brand.

Usually bought next

Tesco Roast Chicken Soup In A Mug 5 Pack (5X26) 130G

£ 0.80
£0.62/100g

Batchelors Cup A Soup Chicken & Vegetable Croutons 4 Pack 110G

£ 1.20
£1.10/100g

Tesco Vegetable & Croutons Soup In A Mug 5 Pack 115G

£ 0.80
£0.70/100g

Tesco Tomato & Basil With Croutons Soup In A Mug 5 Pack 120G

£ 0.80
£0.67/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here