Tesco Chicken, Vegetable & Croutons Soup In A Mug 5 Pack 110G

Cheap & tasty for a snack
tasteful and handy for lunch with crusty roll.
Bland flavour and thin consistency. Pay a little m
Bland flavour and thin consistency. Pay a little more for the better known brand.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176kJ / 42kcal
Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Flavourings (contain Wheat, Barley), Palm Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Croutons (9%), Dried Vegetables (2%), Chicken Powder (2%) Salt, Onion Powder, Milk Proteins, Stabiliser (Dipotassium Phosphate), Dried Parsley, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Croutons contain: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).
Dried Vegetables contain: Peas, Carrot.
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
Empty contents of one sachet into a large cup or mug.
Add 200ml (1/3 pint) of boiling water, stirring continuously until dissolved.
5 Servings
110g e (5 x 22g)
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Each sachet (222ml)
|Energy
|176kJ / 42kcal
|390kJ / 93kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|3.5g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|6.0g
|13.3g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.9g
|Protein
|0.8g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When made up according to instructions.
|-
|-
