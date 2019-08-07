By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Vegetable & Croutons Soup In A Mug 5 Pack 115G

£ 0.80
£0.70/100g
Each sachet
Typical values per 100g: Energy 182kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • Instant vegetable soup with croutons.
  • Pack size: 115g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Palm Oil, Croutons (10%), Vegetable Powders (9%), Flavourings (contain Wheat, Celery, Barley), Dried Vegetables (3.5%), Salt, Sugar, Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Dried Parsley, Ground Black Pepper.

Croutons contain: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Salt, Yeast, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract).

Vegetable Powders contain: Potato, Carrot, Onion Powder, Leek.

Dried Vegetables contain: Carrot, Peas, Onion.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Empty contents of one sachet into a large cup or mug. Add 200ml (1/3 pint) of boiling water, stirring continuously until dissolved.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

115g e (5 x 23g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach sachet (223ml)
Energy182kJ / 43kcal405kJ / 96kcal
Fat1.6g3.7g
Saturates0.8g1.9g
Carbohydrate6.4g14.3g
Sugars1.0g2.2g
Fibre0.5g1.1g
Protein0.5g1.0g
Salt0.6g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When made up according to instructions.--

A MUST HAVE IN YOUR CUPBOARD!

5 stars

I cannot get enough of this delicious tasting vegetable and Croutons Soup, it is my Number 1, must-have in the cupboard, and it is suitable for vegetarians, as there is nothing in it that will stop a veggie from buying this great range from Tesco. It is so simple to make, pop the kettle on for the water to boil and mix the pack in the water and there you go, your cuppa of soup, is ready to enjoy and it is nourishing to.

NIce Soup

3 stars

I don't often buy this soup because I find it lacks real flavour. The soup is good and although I do buy it occasionally I would buy often it if there were not better options.

Start the day

5 stars

I buy this soup in a mug regularly and really enjoy it,being poorly lately with little appetite I started having this warming delicious soup for breakfast,now I'm getting better I still do,sets me up for whatever the day brings

