Tesco Vegetable & Croutons Soup In A Mug 5 Pack 115G

A MUST HAVE IN YOUR CUPBOARD!
I cannot get enough of this delicious tasting vegetable and Croutons Soup, it is my Number 1, must-have in the cupboard, and it is suitable for vegetarians, as there is nothing in it that will stop a veggie from buying this great range from Tesco. It is so simple to make, pop the kettle on for the water to boil and mix the pack in the water and there you go, your cuppa of soup, is ready to enjoy and it is nourishing to.
NIce Soup
I don't often buy this soup because I find it lacks real flavour. The soup is good and although I do buy it occasionally I would buy often it if there were not better options.
Start the day
I buy this soup in a mug regularly and really enjoy it,being poorly lately with little appetite I started having this warming delicious soup for breakfast,now I'm getting better I still do,sets me up for whatever the day brings