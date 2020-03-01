Tesco Roast Chicken Soup In A Mug 5 Pack (5X26) 130G

Lovely tasting chicken soup lovely and creamy with
Lovely tasting chicken soup lovely and creamy with bits of chicken in it.uk
WELL DONE TESCO
WELL DONE TESCO THE BEST CHICKEN FLAVOURED SOUP IN A MUG I HAVE EVER TASTED. IT IS HIGH CALORIES FOR A MUG SOUP BUT IS CREAMY, DELICIOUS AND COMFORTING
Warming and just right.
Love this soup. Quick and tasty.
'Licious
absolutely delicious, and even more delicious when I add half an oxo low salt cube. I have a cup at lunchtime and one before I go to bed, so the half oxo is not wasted.