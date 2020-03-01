By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Roast Chicken Soup In A Mug 5 Pack (5X26) 130G

£ 0.80
£0.62/100g
Each sachet
  • Energy447kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 198kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • Instant roast chicken flavour soup.
  • Tesco Roast Chicken Cup Soup FULL OF FLAVOUR Keep in your cupboard for a quick hot snack
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Dried Glucose Syrup, Flavourings (contain Milk), Palm Oil, Dried Chicken (2%), Onion Powder, Milk Proteins, Thickener (Guar Gum), Stabilisers (Dipotassium Phosphate, Trisodium Citrate), Salt, Chicken Powder, Dried Chives, Ground Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.,

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Empty contents of one sachet into a large cup or mug. Add 200ml (1/3 pint) of boiling water, stirring continuously until dissolved.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

130g e (5 x 26g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach sachet (226ml)
Energy198kJ / 47kcal447kJ / 106kcal
Fat1.4g3.2g
Saturates0.8g1.8g
Carbohydrate7.7g17.4g
Sugars0.7g1.6g
Fibre0.4g0.9g
Protein0.7g1.6g
Salt0.6g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

4 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Lovely tasting chicken soup lovely and creamy with

5 stars

Lovely tasting chicken soup lovely and creamy with bits of chicken in it.uk

WELL DONE TESCO

4 stars

WELL DONE TESCO THE BEST CHICKEN FLAVOURED SOUP IN A MUG I HAVE EVER TASTED. IT IS HIGH CALORIES FOR A MUG SOUP BUT IS CREAMY, DELICIOUS AND COMFORTING

Warming and just right.

5 stars

Love this soup. Quick and tasty.

'Licious

5 stars

absolutely delicious, and even more delicious when I add half an oxo low salt cube. I have a cup at lunchtime and one before I go to bed, so the half oxo is not wasted.

