By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Tomato Soup In A Mug 5 Pack 120G

2.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Tomato Soup In A Mug 5 Pack 120G
£ 0.80
£0.67/100g
Each sachet
  • Energy376kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.3g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars7.7g
    9%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 168kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Instant tomato soup.
  • Tesco Tomato Cup Soup FULL OF FLAVOUR Keep in your cupboard for a quick hot snack
  • FULL OF FLAVOUR Keep in your cupboard for a quick hot snack
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Potato Starch, Sugar, Tomato Powder (18%), Maltodextrin, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Flavourings (contain Barley), Salt, Onion Powder, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beetroot Red), Milk Proteins, Stabilisers (Dipotassium Phosphate, Trisodium Citrate), Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Empty contents of one sachet into a large cup or mug. Add 200ml (1/3 pint) of boiling water, stirring continuously until dissolved.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e (5 x 24g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach sachet (224ml)
Energy168kJ / 40kcal376kJ / 89kcal
Fat0.6g1.3g
Saturates0.3g0.7g
Carbohydrate7.9g17.7g
Sugars3.4g7.7g
Fibre0.4g0.9g
Protein0.5g1.2g
Salt0.4g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not good

1 stars

Awful product can not be compared to Heinz

good value

4 stars

vegetarian is a plus, the flavour could be a bit stronger

Usually bought next

Tesco Cream Of Tomato Soup 400G

£ 0.45
£0.11/100g

Tesco Roast Chicken Soup In A Mug 5 Pack (5X26) 130G

£ 0.80
£0.62/100g

Batchelors Cup A Soup Tomato 4 Pack 93G

£ 1.20
£1.30/100g

Offer

Batchelors Cup A Soup Creamy Potato & Leek 4 Pack 107G

£ 1.20
£1.12/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here