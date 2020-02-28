By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sweet & Spicy Noodle Soup In A Mug 5 Pack 115G

Tesco Sweet & Spicy Noodle Soup In A Mug 5 Pack 115G
£ 0.80
£0.70/100g
Each sachet
  • Energy329kJ 77kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 147kJ / 35kcal

Product Description

  • Instant sweet and spicy soup with noodles.
  • Tesco Sweet & Spicy Cup Soup With Noodles Keep in your cupboard for a quick hot snack
  • Keep in your cupboard for a quick hot snack
  • Pack size: 115G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Potato Starch, Dried Noodles (16%), Tomato Powder, Flavourings (contain Barley), Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Soy Sauce Powder (Maltodextrin, Salt, Soya Bean, Wheat), Salt, Dried Leek, Dried Red Pepper, Chilli Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Malt Vinegar Powder (Barley), Ground Black Pepper.

Dried Noodles contain: Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten. May contain egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain Egg,

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Empty contents of one sachet into a large cup or mug. Add 200ml (1/3 pint) of boiling water, stirring continuously until dissolved. Leave to stand for 1 minute.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

115g e (5 x 23g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach sachet (223ml)
Energy147kJ / 35kcal329kJ / 77kcal
Fat<0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.5g16.7g
Sugars3.4g7.5g
Fibre0.6g1.3g
Protein0.7g1.7g
Salt0.6g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Literally a tasteless waste of money

1 stars

I'm shocked by that this product could get past the Tesco kitchen/Tesco buyers. It has absolutely no taste whatsoever and I definitely won't buy it again. To make it drinkable I recommend adding seasoning, hot sauce and even a blob of ketchup to give it some taste. It's put me off trying the other flavours in the range: I'm going back to the branded soups, especially since Batchelor's is now cheaper than Tesco's own brand.

it’s a cupa soup but it’s so good haha. please bri

5 stars

it’s a cupa soup but it’s so good haha. please bring out more vegan ones!! xx

Definitely sweet and spicy!

3 stars

This soup is exactly what it says - sweet and spicy. For me, it's a bit too sweet; and I have to keep a box of tissues at hand, as it's a bit too spicy! It has a pleasant enough aroma, so that's good, but I would have prefered it to be less... er... sweet and spicy! I'm a vegan, and unfortunately this is the only vegan instant soup that Tesco has under its own label. If Tesco did an ordinary vegetable instant soup suitable for vegans then, personally speaking, because it's so sweet and spicy, I wouldn't choose this for myself.

Disgusting

1 stars

This is the second time I've brought this, this time round the 4th sachet was disgusting - not sweet and spicy as stated but it was Brown in colour and not red as the others. Also it tasted as if it was burnt and very salty - would like to know why this sachet tasted different to the other 4???

EXCELLENT

5 stars

I really enjoy this cuppa soup it tastes delicious with a nice spicy kick to it.It does'nt have that fake taste that many other cuppa soups have.Well Done Tesco!!!.

Great

4 stars

Great soup.not as much noodles as before.

