Tesco Sweet & Spicy Noodle Soup In A Mug 5 Pack 115G

Literally a tasteless waste of money
I'm shocked by that this product could get past the Tesco kitchen/Tesco buyers. It has absolutely no taste whatsoever and I definitely won't buy it again. To make it drinkable I recommend adding seasoning, hot sauce and even a blob of ketchup to give it some taste. It's put me off trying the other flavours in the range: I'm going back to the branded soups, especially since Batchelor's is now cheaper than Tesco's own brand.
it’s a cupa soup but it’s so good haha. please bring out more vegan ones!! xx
Definitely sweet and spicy!
This soup is exactly what it says - sweet and spicy. For me, it's a bit too sweet; and I have to keep a box of tissues at hand, as it's a bit too spicy! It has a pleasant enough aroma, so that's good, but I would have prefered it to be less... er... sweet and spicy! I'm a vegan, and unfortunately this is the only vegan instant soup that Tesco has under its own label. If Tesco did an ordinary vegetable instant soup suitable for vegans then, personally speaking, because it's so sweet and spicy, I wouldn't choose this for myself.
Disgusting
This is the second time I've brought this, this time round the 4th sachet was disgusting - not sweet and spicy as stated but it was Brown in colour and not red as the others. Also it tasted as if it was burnt and very salty - would like to know why this sachet tasted different to the other 4???
EXCELLENT
I really enjoy this cuppa soup it tastes delicious with a nice spicy kick to it.It does'nt have that fake taste that many other cuppa soups have.Well Done Tesco!!!.
Great
Great soup.not as much noodles as before.