By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Heinz No Added Sugar Cream Of Tomato Soup 400G

3.5(3)Write a review
Heinz No Added Sugar Cream Of Tomato Soup 400G
£ 0.95
£0.24/100g

Offer

Per 1/2 can (200g)
  • Energy284kJ 68kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 142kJ

Product Description

  • Cream of Tomato Soup.
  • WARMING HEARTS SINCE 1910
  • Full of the warming flavour you love, with no added sugar and 25% less salt than Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup.
  • This lunch time favourite is bursting with warming, tomatoey taste and satisfaction by the spoonful.
  • Good to know
  • 1 of your 5 a day in 1/2 can when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  • No added sugar & 25% less salt Cream of tomato Soup with Sweetener.
  • 25% less salt than standard Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup.
  • NO ADDED SUGAR.
  • NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS OR PRESERVATIVES.
  • 25% LESS SALT.
  • 1 OF YOUR 5 A DAY.
  • VEGETARIAN.
  • ONLY TRUSTED INGREDIENTS.
  • SWEETENER FROM A NATURAL SOURCE.
  • Pack size: 400g
  • No Added Sugar
  • 25% less salt

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (88%), Water, Modified Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Milk Proteins, Cream (Milk), Acidity Regulator - Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring, Sweetener - Steviol Glycosides, Spice Extracts, Herb Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Put unused soup in a suitable container in the fridge. Eat within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in pan.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote the code on the can end.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can%RI*
Energy 142kJ284kJ
-34kcal68kcal3%
Fat 1.2g2.4g3%
- of which saturates 0.1g0.2g1%
Carbohydrate 5.0g10.1g4%
- of which sugars** 2.6g5.3g6%
Fibre 0.3g0.7g
Protein 0.8g1.6g3%
Salt 0.4g0.8g13%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**Contains naturally occurring sugars---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

A family favourite

5 stars

You really don’t miss the sugar. Just as comforting and tasty as it’s ever been. Good value offers.

Just as good!

5 stars

Doesn't taste much different from the normal one so would recommend if cutting down on your sugar!

Sweeteners after taste is bad!

1 stars

Be Aware this product is full of sweeteners. Yes, they are supposed to be 'natural' but it will leave a terrible after taste. I couldn't eat more than I spoonful. I don't know why someone thought it would be a good idea sweeteners in a savory dish. Just drop the added sugar and leave it like that. No need to add sweeteners. Won't buy again and if I could wouldn't even give it 1 star!!

Usually bought next

Heinz Cream Of Chicken Soup 400G

£ 0.95
£0.24/100g

Offer

Heinz No Added Sugar Vegetable Soup 400G

£ 0.95
£0.24/100g

Offer

Heinz Chicken Noodle Soup 400G

£ 0.95
£0.24/100g

Offer

Heinz Minestrone Soup 400G

£ 0.95
£0.24/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here