Heinz No Added Sugar Cream Of Tomato Soup 400G

A family favourite
You really don’t miss the sugar. Just as comforting and tasty as it’s ever been. Good value offers.
Just as good!
Doesn't taste much different from the normal one so would recommend if cutting down on your sugar!
Sweeteners after taste is bad!
Be Aware this product is full of sweeteners. Yes, they are supposed to be 'natural' but it will leave a terrible after taste. I couldn't eat more than I spoonful. I don't know why someone thought it would be a good idea sweeteners in a savory dish. Just drop the added sugar and leave it like that. No need to add sweeteners. Won't buy again and if I could wouldn't even give it 1 star!!