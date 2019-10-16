By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Soup Of The Day Green Garden Vegetable Soup 400G

3.5(3)Write a review
Heinz Soup Of The Day Green Garden Vegetable Soup 400G
£ 1.40
£0.35/100g
Per 1/2 carton (200g)
  • Energy346kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt1.0g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 173kJ

Product Description

  • Vegetable Soup with Roasted Garlic, Basil & Thyme.
  • SERVING UP THE TASTE OF HOME
  • Made from the finest natural ingredients, Heinz Soup of the Day recipes bring homestyle taste within easy reach.
  • The delicious taste of green garden vegetables, with no added preservatives or colours.
  • Good to know
  • 1 of your 5 a day in 1/2 a carton when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  • MADE FROM NATURAL INGREDIENTS.
  • 1 OF YOUR 5 A DAY.
  • VEGETARIAN.
  • NO ADDED SUGAR.
  • Pack size: 400g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Onion (9%), Celeriac, Peas (7%), Carrots (6%), Parsnip, Leek (5%), Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Spinach (1%), Roasted Garlic (0.5%), Basil Paste (Basil, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Black Pepper, Thyme

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Store any unused soup in the fridge and use within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: DO NOT MICROWAVE IN CARTON.
IMPORTANT: FOR MICROWAVING, EMPTY CONTENTS INTO A MICROWAVEABLE BOWL.
CARTON IS NOT MICROWAVEABLE.

Hob
Instructions: Hob: Empty the soup into a pan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake carton before opening.

Number of uses

Servings per carton - 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

  • Get in touch.
  • Phone 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk
Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 carton%RI*
Energy 173kJ346kJ
-41kcal82kcal4%
Fat 1.8g3.6g5%
- of which saturates 1.0g2.0g10%
Carbohydrate 4.8g9.6g4%
- of which sugars† 1.4g2.8g3%
Fibre 1.3g2.6g
Protein 1.1g2.2g4%
Salt 0.5g1.0g16%
†Contains naturally occurring sugars---
*RI per serving. Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes great and is filling, not watery but withou

5 stars

Tastes great and is filling, not watery but without being full of calories or artificial ingredients.

tasty soup

5 stars

great quality- my favourite bought soup

I don't like it

1 stars

I don't like it

