Heinz Soup Of The Day Green Garden Vegetable Soup 400G

Tastes great and is filling, not watery but without being full of calories or artificial ingredients.
tasty soup
great quality- my favourite bought soup
I don't like it
I don't like it
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 173kJ
Water, Onion (9%), Celeriac, Peas (7%), Carrots (6%), Parsnip, Leek (5%), Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Spinach (1%), Roasted Garlic (0.5%), Basil Paste (Basil, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Natural Flavouring, Salt, Black Pepper, Thyme
Store in a cool, dry place.Store any unused soup in the fridge and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: DO NOT MICROWAVE IN CARTON.
IMPORTANT: FOR MICROWAVING, EMPTY CONTENTS INTO A MICROWAVEABLE BOWL.
CARTON IS NOT MICROWAVEABLE.
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Empty the soup into a pan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil.
Servings per carton - 2
Packing. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 carton
|%RI*
|Energy
|173kJ
|346kJ
|-
|41kcal
|82kcal
|4%
|Fat
|1.8g
|3.6g
|5%
|- of which saturates
|1.0g
|2.0g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|9.6g
|4%
|- of which sugars†
|1.4g
|2.8g
|3%
|Fibre
|1.3g
|2.6g
|Protein
|1.1g
|2.2g
|4%
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.0g
|16%
|†Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|-
|*RI per serving. Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Average of 3.7 stars
