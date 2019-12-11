By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Uncle Bens Sauce Sweet & Sour No Added Sugar 440G

Uncle Bens Sauce Sweet & Sour No Added Sugar 440G
£ 1.85
£0.42/100g

Per portion (110g)
  • Energy130kJ 31kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.0g
    0%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.46g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 118kJ 28kcal

Product Description

  • Sweet & Sour sauce with no added sugar.
  • Serves 4
  • No added sugar
  • Contains sweetener
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 440g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes (13%), Onions (9.8%), Pineapple (5.9%), Carrots (5.2%), Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Celery (2.6%), Green Peppers (2.6%), Red Peppers (2.6%), Bamboo Shoots, Tamarind Juice, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sweetener (Sucralose), Spices

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

After opening, refrigerate for up to 3 days.Best before: see lid.

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Brown 400g of diced chicken breast in a little oil for 3-4 minutes, add sliced peppers and spring onions. Add the contents of the jar, stir and cook for a further 4-5 minutes.
  • Serve with 500g cooked Uncle Ben's® rice or swap to Uncle Ben's® Wholegrain rice.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • UK: Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK Ltd.,
  • IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • UK: Freepost,
  • Mars Food UK Ltd.,
  • Consumer Care
  • 0800 952 1234
  • www.unclebens.co.uk
  • IRL: Mars Foods Ireland Limited,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315
  • www.unclebens.ie

Net Contents

440g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (110g) (%*)
Energy 118kJ 28kcal130kJ (2%)
-31kcal (2%)
Fat0.1g0.1g (<1%)
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 5.5g6.1g (2%)
of which sugars 2.0g2.2g (2%)
Fibre 0.8g0.9g
Protein 0.4g0.4g (<1%)
Salt 0.42g0.46g (8%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Offer

Offer

