Tesco Free From Cheese Sauce Mix 36G

Best cheese sauce alternative I’ve had. Little tip, to prevent lumps, add powder + your milk alternative to a container with a lid and shake well, then heat in a saucepan for around 4 minutes, constantly stirring.
Horrible smell and absolutely no taste at all however it smells so bad that it actually makes the rest of the pasta taste bad.
I used this for quite a long time now and works really well with lasagna by adding extra herbs plenty of pepper delicious I've had no trouble with it at all unlike the other reviews and will continue buy for my homemade lasagna I would recommend try for yourself
I made this using Oatly Barista as it's creamier than my usual soya milk and normally great for sauces. Very easy to make and the lumps disappear with a whisk. Good consistency but very disappointed with the flavour. It tasted so sweet that I checked the ingredients to see if it contained sugar. I'm not one to throw things away but this went straight out. Disgusting. A cheese sauce should be savoury, not sweet. I ended up using Violife Greek style block cheese melted into my pasta, topped with nooch and discovered a new favourite.
A great substitute for a cheese sauce it was just missing something, perhaps seasoning or herbs.