By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Cheese Sauce Mix 36G

3(5)Write a review
Tesco Free From Cheese Sauce Mix 36G
£ 0.60
£1.67/100g
½ of a pack
  • Energy471kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars4.6g
    5%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 399kJ / 94kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free cheese flavour sauce mix.
  • Free From GLUTEN, WHEAT, & MILK Cheese Sauce Mix
  • Pack size: 36g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Flavourings, Salt, Onion Powder, Emulsifiers (Sodium Polyphosphate, Trisodium Phosphate).

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Milk, milk derivatives or Milk based dairy ingredients, Cereals containing Gluten,

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Preparation and Usage

  • Empty the contents of the sachet into a saucepan.

    Pour 200ml of rice milk (or other milk free alternative) into the pan and mix until smooth.

    Bring to the boil, stirring continuously.

    Simmer for 2 minutes until the sauce has thickened.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sachet. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

36g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml½ of a pack (118ml)
Energy399kJ / 94kcal471kJ / 111kcal
Fat0.8g0.9g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate21.0g24.8g
Sugars3.9g4.6g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein0.5g0.6g
Salt0.8g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Best cheese sauce alternative.

5 stars

Best cheese sauce alternative I’ve had. Little tip, to prevent lumps, add powder + your milk alternative to a container with a lid and shake well, then heat in a saucepan for around 4 minutes, constantly stirring.

Horrible smell and absolutely no taste at all howe

1 stars

Horrible smell and absolutely no taste at all however it smells so bad that it actually makes the rest of the pasta taste bad.

Ok free from sauce what it says on the packet

4 stars

I used this for quite a long time now and works really well with lasagna by adding extra herbs plenty of pepper delicious I've had no trouble with it at all unlike the other reviews and will continue buy for my homemade lasagna I would recommend try for yourself

Disgustingly sweet

1 stars

I made this using Oatly Barista as it's creamier than my usual soya milk and normally great for sauces. Very easy to make and the lumps disappear with a whisk. Good consistency but very disappointed with the flavour. It tasted so sweet that I checked the ingredients to see if it contained sugar. I'm not one to throw things away but this went straight out. Disgusting. A cheese sauce should be savoury, not sweet. I ended up using Violife Greek style block cheese melted into my pasta, topped with nooch and discovered a new favourite.

Surprisingly cheesey

4 stars

A great substitute for a cheese sauce it was just missing something, perhaps seasoning or herbs.

Usually bought next

Free From Violife Block Cheese Alternative 200G

£ 2.30
£11.50/kg

Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Mature Cheddar 200G

£ 2.00
£10.00/kg

Tesco Free From White Lasagne Sauce 480G

£ 1.50
£3.13/kg

Tesco Free From Coconut Oil Alternative To Grated Mozzarella 200G

£ 2.50
£12.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here