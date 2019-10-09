By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sharwoods Korma 30% Less Fat Cooking Sauce 420G

Sharwoods Korma 30% Less Fat Cooking Sauce 420G
£ 1.85
£0.44/100g
Per 1/4 jar portion (105g) as sold
  • Energy421kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates4.9g
    25%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt0.70g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold

Product Description

  • A Coconutty Classic Blended with Cream and Tomatoes
  • Reduced Fat* Korma cooking sauce.
  • *30% less fat compared to the standard on average in the Korma sauce category.
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • No added MSG
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 420g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Cream (21%) (Milk), Tomatoes (20%), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Onion (3%), Ginger Purée, Desiccated Coconut (2%), Garlic Purée, Ground Spices, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Colour (Lutein)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate & use within 3 days.Best Before End: See Cap

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • 1: Simply fry 3-4 diced chicken breasts in a little oil until browned.
  • 2: Add the sauce and simmer for 3 more minutes until all is cooked through.
  • Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot before serving.
  • Serves 4.
  • Serve with Sharwood's flame-baked naans and mango chutney

Number of uses

This jar contains approximately 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Cap. Metal - Widely Recycled Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • For information call 0800 022 3390
  • (ROI 1800 93 2814)
  • Or write to us at
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Net Contents

420g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 1/4 jar portion (105g) as sold
Energy (kJ)401kJ421kJ
Energy (kcal)96kcal101kcal
Fat 5.9g6.2g
of which Saturates 4.7g4.9g
Carbohydrate 9.2g9.7g
of which Sugars 6.0g6.3g
Fibre 0.9g0.9g
Protein 1.1g1.2g
Salt 0.67g0.70g
This jar contains approximately 4 portions--

