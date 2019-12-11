Fragata Chorizo Stuffed Green Olives 350G
Product Description
- Green Manzanilla Olives with Chorizo Stuffing in Brine.
- Olives from Spain
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 150g
Water, Olives, Chorizo Stuffing (4%) (Water, Chorizo Stuffing (Pork Meat, Pork Fat, Potato Starch, Paprika, Pork Proteins, Spices, Emulsifiers (Pentasodic Triphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate, Carrageenan), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrate), Colour (Carmine)), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate)), Salt, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened transfer unused contents to a non-metallic container and refrigerate.Consume within 15 days and by date shown. For best before end: see can end.
Produce of
Product of Spain
Warnings
- May Contain Stones.
Importer address
- A. Camacho UK, Ltd.,
- Great Cambourne,
- Cambs,
- CB23 6JN,
- UK.
- www.fragata.co.uk
Drained weight
150g
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g of drained product
|Energy
|833 kJ/ 203 Kcal
|Fat
|21,3 g
|of which saturates
|3,8 g
|Carbohydrate
|0,0 g
|of which sugars
|0,0 g
|Protein
|1,3 g
|Salt
|3,5 g
Safety information
May Contain Stones.
