Redmere Farms Brussels Sprouts 300G

Barely bigger than peas and looked like they'd been around since last year! Abysmal quality. Never again
Every sprout was inedible due to mould present on inner leaves. Peeling away the outer leaves which were fine each sprout revealed a layer of mould.
The quality of these sprouts, well there was no quality control, that’s certain. They were absolutely awful, almost every sprout had some damage, and they were very small in size, quite a few still had a piece of stalk attached to it. There was also no best before date or use by date on the pack, which surprises me very much. I had to cut a few leaves off the sprouts in order to be able to use them. I don’t think I will buy this brand again. I really would have liked to give give zero stars.
Not up to usual taste at all. These sprouts are usually great tasting. This time they taste awful and I hard no matter how long we cooked them.
All Tesco vegetables are excellent.
Excellent product