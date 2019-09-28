By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
2(5)Write a review
Redmere Farms Brussels Sprouts 300G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 214kJ / 51kcal

Product Description

  • Brussels Sprouts
  • Not just for Christmas. great steamed, roasted, boiled, grilled or even in a salad
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Brussels Sprouts

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Wash before use.
Remove all packaging. Trim and peel each sprout.

Hob
Instructions: Place in a pan of boiling water. Reduce heat and simmer for 7-8 minutes or until tender. Drain well before serving.

Steam
Instructions: Place in a steamer for 10-15 minutes or until tender.

Produce of

Produce of Spain

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gFor a typical 80g serving
Energy214kJ / 51kcal171kJ / 41kcal
Fat1.4g1.1g
Saturates0.3g0.2g
Carbohydrate4.1g3.3g
Sugars3.1g2.5g
Fibre4.1g3.3g
Protein3.5g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Abysmal quality

1 stars

Barely bigger than peas and looked like they'd been around since last year! Abysmal quality. Never again

Every sprout was inedible due to mould present on

1 stars

Every sprout was inedible due to mould present on inner leaves. Peeling away the outer leaves which were fine each sprout revealed a layer of mould.

Not a good buy

1 stars

The quality of these sprouts, well there was no quality control, that’s certain. They were absolutely awful, almost every sprout had some damage, and they were very small in size, quite a few still had a piece of stalk attached to it. There was also no best before date or use by date on the pack, which surprises me very much. I had to cut a few leaves off the sprouts in order to be able to use them. I don’t think I will buy this brand again. I really would have liked to give give zero stars.

Not up to usual taste at all. These sprouts are us

2 stars

Not up to usual taste at all. These sprouts are usually great tasting. This time they taste awful and I hard no matter how long we cooked them.

All Tesco vegetables are excellent.

5 stars

Excellent product

