By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Childs Farm Strawberry & Mint Wash 3In1 250Ml

5(5)Write a review
Childs Farm Strawberry & Mint Wash 3In1 250Ml
£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • 3 in 1 Swim, Strawberry & Organic Mint
  • Find out more, learn about young skin, and join the bath time fun at www.childsfarm.com
  • Childs Farm shampoo, conditioner and body wash in one has a delicious strawberry aroma as well as organic mint. Perfect post swim, it washes away chlorine leaving skin and hair clean and shiny. It's the perfect hassle free hair-to-toe after swim care solution!
  • Suitable for newborns and upwards. Dermatologist and paediatrician approved as suitable for sensitive skin and also safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
  • Childs Farm 3 in 1 swim, strawberry & organic mint 250ml is registered with The Vegan Society and certified by Cruelty Free International!
  • All Childs Farm products are formulated to be extremely gentle. They are dermatologist tested and approved, and paediatrician approved, as kind, mild and safe to use on newborns and children - even those with sensitive and safe for those who may be prone to eczema.
  • Childs Farm uses naturally derived ingredients and essential oils to produce a range of kind, mild, safe and delicious-smelling toiletries. The range is clinically tested and user trialled and suitable for newborns & up, even those with sensitive skin and safe for those who may be prone to eczema.

Childs Farm uses ingredients that parents can trust. We never test on animals, only on people.

  • Award-winning 3 in 1 swim, with strawberry and organic mint
  • Dermatologist & paediatrician tested and approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for those who may be prone to eczema
  • Suitable for newborns and upwards
  • Naturally derived ingredients and essential oils
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Coco-Glucoside, Lauryl Glucoside, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Argan Oil Polyglyceryl-6 Esters, Glycol Distearate, Starch Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Lactic Acid, Sucrose Laurate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Mentha Arvensis (Peppermint) Oil*, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Alcohol, Sodium Lactate, Sorbic Acid, Urea, Benzoic Acid, (* Denotes Certified Organic Ingredient), Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions
  • Massage a dollop all over hair and body, then rinse. Repeat with hair as necessary. Leaves hair shiny and tangle-free, and skin wonderfully moisturised.

Warnings

  • External use only.
  • If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use. Always follow directions on pack.

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • The Barn,
  • Kestrel Court,
  • Vyne Road,
  • Sherborne St. John,
  • Basingstoke,

Return to

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • The Barn,
  • Kestrel Court,
  • Vyne Road,
  • Sherborne St. John,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG24 9HJ.

Net Contents

250ml

Safety information

View more safety information

External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use. Always follow directions on pack.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Essential swimming item

5 stars

This is a must have item for after swimming. It takes away the smell of chlorine, really helping the skin and hair. We even take it on holiday to save having to take multiple bottles. Even good for the adults

Brilliant product

5 stars

We took this on holiday for us all to use, it does what it says and smells lush too

Swimming Sensation

5 stars

So after the big family skin the last thing 3 children want to do is shower and hair wash, well until we discovered this, they love the smell and cant wait to use it.

our go to for family swims and holidays

5 stars

we love the fragrance on this as it gets rid of the smell of chlorine! which is always a bonus! we don’t exclusively use this for swimming. but. we do love the lather of the product the fact that it doesn’t make your hair greasy love it thank you

Quick and Easy

5 stars

A quick and easy way to get rid of the chlorine after a swim session. Especially with small humans who require the getting showered and dressed process to be Quick! Only one bottle required, no need for separate wash/hair products. Leaves hair silky smooth. It's our go to for all the family after a swim.

Usually bought next

Childs Farm Hair & Body Wash 250Ml Watermelon Pineapple

£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Childs Farm Blackberry & Apple Body Wash 250Ml

£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Childs Farm Organic Baby Bedtime Tangerine Bubble Bath 250Ml

£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Childs Farm Strawberry & Mint Conditioner 250Ml

£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here