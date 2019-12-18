Childs Farm Strawberry & Mint Wash 3In1 250Ml

Essential swimming item
This is a must have item for after swimming. It takes away the smell of chlorine, really helping the skin and hair. We even take it on holiday to save having to take multiple bottles. Even good for the adults
Brilliant product
We took this on holiday for us all to use, it does what it says and smells lush too
Swimming Sensation
So after the big family skin the last thing 3 children want to do is shower and hair wash, well until we discovered this, they love the smell and cant wait to use it.
our go to for family swims and holidays
we love the fragrance on this as it gets rid of the smell of chlorine! which is always a bonus! we don’t exclusively use this for swimming. but. we do love the lather of the product the fact that it doesn’t make your hair greasy love it thank you
Quick and Easy
A quick and easy way to get rid of the chlorine after a swim session. Especially with small humans who require the getting showered and dressed process to be Quick! Only one bottle required, no need for separate wash/hair products. Leaves hair silky smooth. It's our go to for all the family after a swim.