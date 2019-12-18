Childs Farm Blackberry & Apple Body Wash 250Ml
Product Description
- Hair & Body Wash Blackberry & Organic Apple
- Childs Farm hair and body wash has a wonderful fruity aroma of blackberry and organic apple extract which makes cleaning off dirt a fragrant joy! Contains argan oil for the ultimate in moisturising! Leaves hair shiny and tangle-free and skin wonderfully soft.
- Suitable for newborns and upwards. Dermatologist and paediatrician approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
- Childs Farm hair & body wash, blackberry & organic apple 250ml is registered with The Vegan Society and certified by Cruelty Free International!
- Childs Farm uses naturally derived ingredients and essential oils to produce a range of kind, mild, safe and delicious-smelling toiletries. The range is clinically tested and user trialled and suitable for newborns & up, even those with sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
- Winner of the Mother and Baby Gold Award for Best Baby Skincare Range/Product.
Childs Farm uses ingredients that parents can trust. We never test on animals, only on people.
- Award-winning hair & body wash, with blackberry & organic apple
- Dermatologist & paediatrician tested and approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema
- Suitable for newborns and upwards
- Pack size: 250ml
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Argan Oil Polyglyceryl-6 Esters, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Lactic Acid, Sucrose Laurate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Alcohol, Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract *, Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, (* Denotes Certified Organic Ingredient), Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes
Allergy Information
- Always patch test. We recommend that you carry out a patch test 24 hours before using any product for the first time
Preparation and Usage
- Massage a dollop all over hair and body, then rinse. Repeat with hair as necessary. Leaves hair shiny and tangle-free, and skin wonderfully moisturised. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use.
- Always patch test. We recommend that you carry out a patch test 24 hours before using any product for the first time.
Warnings
- External use only.
- If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use. Always follow directions on pack.
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Childs Farm Ltd,
- The Barn,
- Kestrel Court,
- Vyne Road,
- Sherborne St. John,
- Basingstoke,
Net Contents
250ml
Safety information
External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use. Always follow directions on pack.
