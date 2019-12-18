By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Childs Farm Blackberry & Apple Body Wash 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Childs Farm Blackberry & Apple Body Wash 250Ml
£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Hair & Body Wash Blackberry & Organic Apple
  • Find out more, learn about young skin, and join the bath time fun at www.childsfarm.com
  • Childs Farm hair and body wash has a wonderful fruity aroma of blackberry and organic apple extract which makes cleaning off dirt a fragrant joy! Contains argan oil for the ultimate in moisturising! Leaves hair shiny and tangle-free and skin wonderfully soft.
  • Suitable for newborns and upwards. Dermatologist and paediatrician approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
  • Childs Farm hair & body wash, blackberry & organic apple 250ml is registered with The Vegan Society and certified by Cruelty Free International!
  • Childs Farm uses naturally derived ingredients and essential oils to produce a range of kind, mild, safe and delicious-smelling toiletries. The range is clinically tested and user trialled and suitable for newborns & up, even those with sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
  • Winner of the Mother and Baby Gold Award for Best Baby Skincare Range/Product.

Childs Farm uses ingredients that parents can trust. We never test on animals, only on people.

  • Award-winning hair & body wash, with blackberry & organic apple
  • Dermatologist & paediatrician tested and approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema
  • Suitable for newborns and upwards
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Argan Oil Polyglyceryl-6 Esters, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, Lactic Acid, Sucrose Laurate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Alcohol, Pyrus Malus (Apple) Fruit Extract *, Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, (* Denotes Certified Organic Ingredient), Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes

Allergy Information

  • Always patch test. We recommend that you carry out a patch test 24 hours before using any product for the first time

Preparation and Usage

  • Massage a dollop all over hair and body, then rinse. Repeat with hair as necessary. Leaves hair shiny and tangle-free, and skin wonderfully moisturised. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use.
  • Always patch test. We recommend that you carry out a patch test 24 hours before using any product for the first time.

Warnings

  • External use only.
  • If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use. Always follow directions on pack.

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • The Barn,
  • Kestrel Court,
  • Vyne Road,
  • Sherborne St. John,
  • Basingstoke,

Return to

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • The Barn,
  • Kestrel Court,
  • Vyne Road,
  • Sherborne St. John,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG24 9HJ.

Net Contents

250ml

Safety information

View more safety information

External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use. Always follow directions on pack.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Childs Farm Hair & Body Wash 250Ml Watermelon Pineapple

£ 3.00
£1.20/100ml

Offer

Tesco Essentials Soft Sponges 2 Pack

£ 0.60
£0.30/each

Tesco Luxury Soft Toilet Tissue 9 Roll White

£ 3.35
£0.17/100sheet

Offer

Johnson's Baby Cotton Buds 200 Pieces

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here