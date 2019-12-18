By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Childs Farm Orange Hair And Body Wash 250Ml

Write a review
Childs Farm Orange Hair And Body Wash 250Ml
  • Hair and Body Wash Sweet Orange
  • Find out more, learn about young skin, and join the bath time fun at www.childsfarm.com
  • Childs Farm hair and body wash contains sweet orange oil which makes cleaning off dirt a fragrant joy! Contains argan oil for the ultimate in moisturising! Leaves hair shiny and tangle-free and skin wonderfully soft.
  • Suitable for newborns and upwards. Dermatologist and paediatrician approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
  • Childs Farm hair & body wash, sweet orange is registered with The Vegan Society and certified by Cruelty Free International.!
  • Childs Farm uses naturally derived ingredients and essential oils to produce a range of kind, mild, safe and delicious-smelling toiletries. The range is clinically tested and user trialled and suitable for newborns & up, even those with sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
  • 9/10 Parents who tested Child Farm Hair and Body Washes would recommend them to parents of young children*
  • *Results from independent consumer trials with parents young children with eczema (medically diagnosed eczema): Hair & Body Wash Sweet Orange - panel of 117, Hair & Body Wash Blackberry & Apple and Hair & Body Wash Watermelon & Organic Pineapple - panel of 100
  • Winner of the Mother and Baby Gold Award for Best Baby Skincare Range/Product.

Childs Farm uses ingredients that parents can trust. We never test on animals, only on people.

  • Award-winning hair & body wash, with sweet orange and argan oil
  • Dermatologist & paediatrician tested and approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema
  • Suitable for newborns and upwards
  • Pack size: 250ml

Aqua (Water), Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Argan Oil Polyglyceryl-6 Esters, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Lauryl Glucoside, Limonene, Sodium Chloride, Lactic Acid, Sucrose Laurate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Oil Expressed, Sodium Benzoate, Alcohol, Amyl Cinnamal, Sorbic Acid, Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes

  • All Childs Farm products are formulated to be extremely gentle. They are dermatologist tested and approved, and paediatrician approved, as kind, mild and safe to use on newborns and children - even those with sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema

  • Directions
  • Massage a dollop all over hair and body, then rinse. Repeat with hair as necessary. Leaves hair shiny and tangle-free, and skin wonderfully moisturised. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water.
  • Always patch test. We recommend that you carry out a patch test 24 hours before using any product for the first time.

  • External use only.
  • If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use. Always follow directions on pack.

Dispenser. Recyclable

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • The Barn,
  • Kestrel Court,
  • Vyne Road,
  • Sherborne St. John,
  • Basingstoke,

250ml ℮

External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use. Always follow directions on pack.

Top Product

So as a family of 5 its so nice to find something everyone likes, this smells great and we always get the big bottles to keep us going, a complete family favourite.

