Childs Farm Orange Hair And Body Wash 250Ml

Top Product
So as a family of 5 its so nice to find something everyone likes, this smells great and we always get the big bottles to keep us going, a complete family favourite.
Offer
Childs Farm uses ingredients that parents can trust. We never test on animals, only on people.
Aqua (Water), Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Benzyl Alcohol, Argan Oil Polyglyceryl-6 Esters, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Parfum (Fragrance), Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, Lauryl Glucoside, Limonene, Sodium Chloride, Lactic Acid, Sucrose Laurate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Oil Expressed, Sodium Benzoate, Alcohol, Amyl Cinnamal, Sorbic Acid, Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes
Dispenser. Recyclable
250ml ℮
External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use. Always follow directions on pack.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019