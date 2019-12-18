Childs Farm Baby Moisturiser Cocoa Shea 250Ml

No big smell!
I love this cream, the no big smell works far better for my picky daughter whilst doing the amazing childs farm magic. Highly recommend!
A fabulous all rounder.
QS a family with older children we are past the need for nappy scream etc. However we ALL still use this fab moisturiser all the time. It is a fabulous daily hand. Cream; body cream and topical treatment for eczema. It has almost no fragrance so my eldest can still use her body sprays etc without being masked. A brilliant family all rounder x
Love it!
Honestly can’t live without this moisturiser for my little love. When she has rash outbreaks this literally soothes and gets rid of it! I’m so happy, for me, it beats steroid creams any day!
fab stuff
I have stopped using the steroid creams the doctor has perscribed me and I'm using this product instead it has cleared my front & back of my hands also the back of my knees I tell every one about this product who suffers with eczema. My hands & back of my legs have been free of eczema for about 9 months i use cream 4 to 5 times a day
Excellent Product
I first bought child's farm baby moisturizer in May 2017 while I was on holiday in the UK. I am an adult living in Uganda but with eczema issues and a friend highly recommended it. I was impressed by the results and since then it is the only moisturizer that I apply on my face. I ask friends traveling to the UK to help me buy enough. It is definitely an excellent product not only for babies but even adults.
Helped by babys eczema!
I bought childsfarm moisturiser after having no luck with the zerobase the doctors prescribed for my little girls eczema. Within a few weeks it had nearly cleared up and now a few months down the line its completely gone! I wish i had before and after photos. Would definitely recommend!
Brilliant
2nd day using this with eczema on feet and seeing a difference