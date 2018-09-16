By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Aspall Raw Organic Apple Cyder Vinegar 500Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Aspall Raw Organic Apple Cyder Vinegar 500Ml
£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Raw Organic Apple Cyder Vinegar
  • Bottled unfiltered and unpasteurised, retaining the vinegar-fermenting bacteria that form the harmless jelly-like substance known as the mother. Aspall Raw Organic Apple Cyder Vinegar is matured over time to produce a beautifully delicate apple flavour and a pleasant, clean finish.
  • Ideal drunk diluted in water as a daily health tonic, or in cooking, dressings and marinades.
  • Founded in 1728 and still run by the 8th generation of the Chevallier family, Aspall has an unrivalled organic history as founding members of the Soil Association, and were pioneers of the unique 'trickle feed' process for making superior vinegars.
  • Great taste 2017
  • Unfiltered & unpasteurised
  • Acidity 5%
  • Suitable for coeliacs, vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Organic Cyder Vinegar

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place. A sediment will settle at the bottom of the bottle.For best before: See neck.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Suggested dilution when drinking:
  • 15ml vinegar + 300ml water
  • Shake before use.

Name and address

  • The Cyder House,
  • Aspall,
  • Debenham,
  • Stowmarket,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP14 6PD,

Return to

  • The Cyder House,
  • Aspall,
  • Debenham,
  • Stowmarket,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP14 6PD,
  • UK.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold per 100mlAs Sold per 15ml
Energy kJ7111
Energy kcal173
Fat TraceTrace
of which saturates TraceTrace
Carbohydrates <0.1g<0.1g
of which sugars <0.1g<0.1g
Protein <0.1g<0.01g
Salt 0.03g0.00g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious and healthy

5 stars

Fabulous taste, and so good for you! We use this in salad dressing and it is really delicious.

Usually bought next

Tesco White Wine Vinegar 350Ml

£ 0.80
£0.23/100ml

Aspall Organic Cyder Vinegar 350Ml

£ 1.70
£0.49/100ml

Tesco Red Wine Vinegar 350Ml

£ 0.80
£0.23/100ml

Tesco Cider Vinegar 350Ml

£ 0.80
£0.23/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here