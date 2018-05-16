We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mazola Rapeseed Oil 1Ltr

Mazola Rapeseed Oil 1Ltr
£4.00
£0.40/100ml

Product Description

  • 100% Pure Rapeseed Oil
  • A delicate oil, ideal for sauteing, shallow frying, stir fries, basting, marinades and roasting.
  • Mazola® is a registered trademark of Edible Oils Ltd. Distributor of Edible Oils Ltd.
  • Specially Selected Since 1911
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Warnings

  • Do not heat above 375°F/190°C.

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • BV,
  • PO Box 19157,

Return to

  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • enquiries@princes.co.uk

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy3393kJ/825kcal
Fat91.7g
of which saturates7.6g
of which mono-unsaturates55.0g
of which polyunsaturates25.1g
Carbohydrate0g
of which sugars0g
Fibre0g
Protein0g
Salt0g

Safety information

Do not heat above 375°F/190°C.

