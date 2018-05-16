Il Casolare Extra Virgin Olive Oil 500Ml

Product Description
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Superior category olive oil obtained directly from olives and solely by mechanical means.
- Il Casolare is an unfiltered extra virgin olive oil. You may therefore see a small amount of sediment in the bottom of the bottle.
- Cold pressed and unfiltered
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Storage
This oil may become cloudy at less than 10°C (50°F). This is a normal and the oil will clear on warming.Store in a dry, cool place away from direct light and heat.
Produce of
Product of European Union
Preparation and Usage
- Shake bottle before use
Number of uses
Serving size 13 ml - Serving per container ab. 38
Name and address
- Farchioni Olii S.p.A.,
- Via Bruno Buozzi, 10,
- 06030 Giano dell' Umbria (PG),
- Italy.
- Via Madonna del Puglia, 1,
- 06035 Gualdo Cattaneo (PG),
Return to
- Customer Care:
- www.farchioni.com
- farchioni@farchioni.com
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Energy
|824 kcal, 3389 kJ
|Fat
|91,6 g
|of which saturates
|14,0 g
|mono-unsaturates
|69,6 g
|poly unsaturates
|8,0 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|of which sugars
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Fibre
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|The stated values are average values bases on calculations of data generally established and accepted
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019