Tesco Frozen Pork, Garlic and Thyme Stuffed Turkey Parcel 800G

3.5(3)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 13/11/2019 and 19/12/2019.

£ 5.00
£0.63/100g

Offer

Per 174g
  • Energy1385kJ 329kcal
    16%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 796kJ / 189kcal

Product Description

  • Turkey breast with added water with a pork, garlic and thyme stuffing and wrapped with smoked streaky bacon with added water and topped with parsley.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • HERBY & AROMATIC Succulent basted turkey wrapped in smoked streaky bacon
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using turkey and pork from farms operating to these standards.
  • Herby & aromatic
  • Succulent basted turkey wrapped in smoked streaky bacon
  • Cooked from frozen 1hr 55mins
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey (73%), Water, Pork (8%), Smoked Streaky Bacon with added water (3.5%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)], Pea Flour, Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Pea Starch, Sugar, Parsley, Thyme, Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove sleeve and film lid.
Cover tray with baking foil and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 15 minutes.
Remove from oven and carefully remove the foil cover from the tray.
Place back in the oven for a further 30 minutes.
Allow to stand for 10 minutes before carving.
Remove strings, carve and serve.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 1hr 45 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving. The bacon may cause the turkey to appear pink after cooking.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 174g**
Energy796kJ / 189kcal1385kJ / 329kcal
Fat5.3g9.2g
Saturates1.7g3.0g
Carbohydrate2.4g4.2g
Sugars0.2g0.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein32.9g57.2g
Salt0.5g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 800g typically weighs 696g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Brilliant

5 stars

Christmas dinner with some duck legs. Very good flavour and carved really well

Poor quality nothing like picture

2 stars

supposed to be wrapped in bacon only half a piece chucked in at end of tray, so turkey was quite dry, stuffing was soggy, and running out no substance to it nothing like picture, very disappointing

Very disappointing stuffing

3 stars

Well, this was odd. The turkey was nice. So was the bacon. And it cooked just as the instructions said. But the stuffing was rather strange. Very soft and squidgy, and seemed to be bright green and NOTHING like the picture. I didn't detect any pork in there at all. Not something we will buy again.

