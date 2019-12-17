Tesco Frozen Pork, Garlic and Thyme Stuffed Turkey Parcel 800G

Brilliant
Christmas dinner with some duck legs. Very good flavour and carved really well
Poor quality nothing like picture
supposed to be wrapped in bacon only half a piece chucked in at end of tray, so turkey was quite dry, stuffing was soggy, and running out no substance to it nothing like picture, very disappointing
Very disappointing stuffing
Well, this was odd. The turkey was nice. So was the bacon. And it cooked just as the instructions said. But the stuffing was rather strange. Very soft and squidgy, and seemed to be bright green and NOTHING like the picture. I didn't detect any pork in there at all. Not something we will buy again.