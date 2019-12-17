By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Frozen Three Bird Roast 1.38Kg

2(3)Write a review
Tesco Frozen Three Bird Roast 1.38Kg

This product is only available for delivery between 13/11/2019 and 19/12/2019.

£ 9.00
£6.53/kg

This product is only available for delivery between 13/11/2019 and 19/12/2019.

Offer

Per 150g
  • Energy1142kJ 271kcal
    14%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 761kJ / 181kcal

Product Description

  • A basted skin-on chicken breast with added water, wrapped around turkey breast, chicken breast, and duck breast with added water, with layers of gluten free pork, cranberry and orange stuffing, wrapped in smoked streaky bacon with added water.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescopic.com
  TOPPED WITH BACON Chicken, turkey and duck with a fruity cranberry and orange stuffing
  • TOPPED WITH BACON Chicken, turkey and duck with a fruity cranberry and orange stuffing
  • At Tesco we an agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken, duck and turkey from farms operating to these standards.
  • Chicken, turkey and duck with a fruity cranberry and orange stuffing
  • Cook from frozen 2hrs 50mins
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 1.38kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (41%), Turkey (18%), Water, Pork, Smoked Streaky Bacon with added Water (7%)(Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate)), Duck (7%), Pea Flour, Potato Starch, Sugar, Dried Cranberry, Salt, Pea Starch, Orange Peel, Honey Powder, Parsley, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove sleeve and film lid.
Cover tray with foil and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 50 minutes.
Remove from oven and carefully remove the foil cover from the tray.
Place back in the oven for a further 50 minutes.
Remove from the oven and check the joint is fully cooked by placing a skewer into the centre of the joint. The juices should run clear.
Allow to stand for 10 minutes before carving.
Remove strings, carve and serve.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 2hrs 40 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances very, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

1.38kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 150g**
Energy761kJ / 181kcal1142kJ / 271kcal
Fat4.9g7.4g
Saturates1.7g2.6g
Carbohydrate2.7g4.1g
Sugars0.9g1.4g
Fibre0g0g
Protein31.4g47.1g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 1.38 kg typically weighs 1.198 kg.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Disappointing

2 stars

This should be called a turkey roast as there was little else. There was the tiniest bit of duck in one slice and very little chicken. The stuffing was quite sloppy and not particularly nice. I wouldn't buy again.

Poor

1 stars

Very disappointed with this.. lack of meat all stuffing... the meat what was there was very tasteless,, sever lack of meat... the stuffing was so strong in taste and soooooooo much of it... would not buy this again , would definitely not recommend

really disappointing as the stuffing was all at on

3 stars

really disappointing as the stuffing was all at one end and there was very little duck meat. not a good purchase so i wouldn't buy again.

