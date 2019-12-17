Tesco Frozen Three Bird Roast 1.38Kg

Disappointing
This should be called a turkey roast as there was little else. There was the tiniest bit of duck in one slice and very little chicken. The stuffing was quite sloppy and not particularly nice. I wouldn't buy again.
Poor
Very disappointed with this.. lack of meat all stuffing... the meat what was there was very tasteless,, sever lack of meat... the stuffing was so strong in taste and soooooooo much of it... would not buy this again , would definitely not recommend
really disappointing as the stuffing was all at one end and there was very little duck meat. not a good purchase so i wouldn't buy again.