Tesco Frozen Turkey & Gammon Carvery Joint 1.05Kg

Very Disappointed
Turkey was just about ok,gammon was gristly and hard which i couldnt eat,stuffing strong and too much.Disappointed,wont buy again.
Very little turkey and gammon was very salty, ther
Very little turkey and gammon was very salty, there was loads of stuffing but again very salty because it was next to the gammon. Very disappointing especially for Christmas dinner.
Just had a funny taste
Just had a funny taste
Far too much garlic
Far too much garlic in the stuffing, which then tainted the gristled gammon. Turkey itself, OK. Lesson learnt. NEVER AGAIN !! PS I am not averse to the taste of garlic, but I do believe that quantities sufficient to infuse the gammon within 2 hours is excessive.
Avoid
Disappointed with this product, bought two for a pre Christmas family meal. Gammon was quite fatty all the way through and stuffing tasted rancid. Small for size just about fed eight should have fed twelve according to the packaging. Completely fell apart so serving was difficult. Very disappointing.
Vile
Do not buy this, it is disgusting the turkey is nowhere to be seen. It's just a big blob of stuffing with a bit bacon ontop
NO NO NO
ABSOLUTELY DISCUSTING. Come out the over all sloppy faking apart and it completely stunk! Smelt like garbage. I tried some sloppy stuffing and I had to spit it out right away just before heaving from the taste and smell! Very disappointed I even wasted money on this
Poor quality not nice
Got one for mum n dad .. cooked as told the smell was horrible .. not the normal high quality food..they ended up not eating it