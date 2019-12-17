By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Frozen Turkey & Gammon Carvery Joint 1.05Kg

1.5(8)Write a review
Tesco Frozen Turkey & Gammon Carvery Joint 1.05Kg

£ 6.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

Per 154g
  • Energy1241kJ 295kcal
    15%
  • Fat9.7g
    14%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 806kJ / 192kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless, boneless turkey joint with added water, stuffed with gammon with added water, pork, sage & caramelised onion gluten free stuffing and topped with smoked streaky bacon with added water.
  • For more information, please visit our website at tescoplc.com
  • At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using pork and turkey from farms operating to these standards.
  • Cook from frozen 2hrs
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 1.05kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey (44%), Gammon (25%)(Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)), Water, Smoked Streaky Bacon with added Water (8%)(Pork, Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)), Pork (5%), Pea Flour, Potato Starch, Dried Onion, Sugar, Salt, Honey Powder, Parsley, Sage, Pea Starch, Onion Powder, Caramelised Sugar, Flavouring, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
Remove sleeve and film lid.
Cover tray with foil and place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour 15 minutes.
Remove from oven and carefully remove the foil cover from the tray.
Place back in the oven for a further 35 minutes.
Allow to stand for 10 minutes before carving.
Remove strings, carve and serve.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 1hr 50 mins
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that meat products are cooked thoroughly. Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

1.05kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 154g**
Energy806kJ / 192kcal1241kJ / 295kcal
Fat6.3g9.7g
Saturates2.3g3.5g
Carbohydrate2.0g3.1g
Sugars0.6g0.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein31.7g48.8g
Salt0.9g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 1.05kg typically weighs 924g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

8 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very Disappointed

2 stars

Turkey was just about ok,gammon was gristly and hard which i couldnt eat,stuffing strong and too much.Disappointed,wont buy again.

Very little turkey and gammon was very salty, ther

2 stars

Very little turkey and gammon was very salty, there was loads of stuffing but again very salty because it was next to the gammon. Very disappointing especially for Christmas dinner.

Just had a funny taste

2 stars

Just had a funny taste

Far too much garlic

2 stars

Far too much garlic in the stuffing, which then tainted the gristled gammon. Turkey itself, OK. Lesson learnt. NEVER AGAIN !! PS I am not averse to the taste of garlic, but I do believe that quantities sufficient to infuse the gammon within 2 hours is excessive.

Avoid

1 stars

Disappointed with this product, bought two for a pre Christmas family meal. Gammon was quite fatty all the way through and stuffing tasted rancid. Small for size just about fed eight should have fed twelve according to the packaging. Completely fell apart so serving was difficult. Very disappointing.

Vile

1 stars

Do not buy this, it is disgusting the turkey is nowhere to be seen. It's just a big blob of stuffing with a bit bacon ontop

NO NO NO

1 stars

ABSOLUTELY DISCUSTING. Come out the over all sloppy faking apart and it completely stunk! Smelt like garbage. I tried some sloppy stuffing and I had to spit it out right away just before heaving from the taste and smell! Very disappointed I even wasted money on this

Poor quality not nice

1 stars

Got one for mum n dad .. cooked as told the smell was horrible .. not the normal high quality food..they ended up not eating it

