Tesco Low Alcohol G&T Reduced Calorie Drink 250M

Thought this was a great product Shame it is no longer available Tried everywhere to get it
Great very low alcohol beverage!
It tastes like an actual G&T. With a wedge of lime or cucumber and you're off to the races! Please Tesco, don't ever drop this product!
Excellent low alcohol drink. Very refreshing
Please BeGin to Get my Low Alcohol Gin
I love this - as I am on strong medication which means I am not allowed to drink alcohol this is great. I buy it whenever it is in my local branch, and have told all my pals too - it is very popular where I live - however my local branch are not going to bother anymore - and now I cannot get it at all as the next nearest branch is over the sea
Great substitite for G&T
This is a superb substitute G&T for those who are driving or even just cutting back. The botanicals give it just the right taste and several times I have tested it on people who didn't realise it was low alcohol. The only problem is that my local store (Tesco Extra) hardly ever has it in stock and when they do it only lasts a day or two. I would have given it 5 stars but the non reduced calorie version in the green can is even better - but sadly they seem to dropped that line.
This product tastes just like gin ans tonic is low
This product tastes just like gin ans tonic is low in calories and a great alternative to an alcoholic drink. I am absolutely gutted that they are not currently available. Please fix this!
So refreshing and like real g&t
Nice to have but low alcohol and low calorie. Jus
Nice to have but low alcohol and low calorie. Just need to keep it in stock all the time in stores
Fantastic product.
Actually feel like you’re having a drink with everyone else but without the alcohol or hangover ! It’s great
This stuff is amazing. Tastes just like G&T. Bee
This stuff is amazing. Tastes just like G&T. Been told I need to stop drinking and therefore this replacement makes me at least feel normal. Recommended to a few friends and all amazed how alike to normal G&T this tastes. Is truly excellent.