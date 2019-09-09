By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Low Alcohol G&T Reduced Calorie Drink 250M

Tesco Low Alcohol G&T Reduced Calorie Drink 250M
£ 1.00
£4.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

One can
  • Energy50kJ 12kcal
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 20kJ / 5kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated low calorie low alcohol gin flavour Indian tonic water with sweeteners
  • Refreshing Drink & Reduced calorie Tonic. The perfect balance of citrus and aromatic flavours with reduced calorie tonic water. Characterised by 9 classic gin botanicals including juniper berries, citrus peels, & angelica, individually distilled in small batches.
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carbonated Water(Water, Carbon Dioxide), Flavouring, Water, Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Quinine Hydrochloride.

Country

United Kingdom

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.Suitable for vegans.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlOne can (250ml)
Energy20kJ / 5kcal50kJ / 12kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0.0g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Contains a source of phenylalanine.Suitable for vegans.

10 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Thought this was a great product Shame it is no lo

5 stars

Thought this was a great product Shame it is no longer available Tried everywhere to get it

Great very low alcohol beverage!

5 stars

It tastes like an actual G&T. With a wedge of lime or cucumber and you're off to the races! Please Tesco, don't ever drop this product!

Excellent low alcohol drink. Very refreshing

5 stars

Excellent low alcohol drink. Very refreshing

Please BeGin to Get my Low Alcohol Gin

5 stars

I love this - as I am on strong medication which means I am not allowed to drink alcohol this is great. I buy it whenever it is in my local branch, and have told all my pals too - it is very popular where I live - however my local branch are not going to bother anymore - and now I cannot get it at all as the next nearest branch is over the sea

Great substitite for G&T

4 stars

This is a superb substitute G&T for those who are driving or even just cutting back. The botanicals give it just the right taste and several times I have tested it on people who didn't realise it was low alcohol. The only problem is that my local store (Tesco Extra) hardly ever has it in stock and when they do it only lasts a day or two. I would have given it 5 stars but the non reduced calorie version in the green can is even better - but sadly they seem to dropped that line.

This product tastes just like gin ans tonic is low

5 stars

This product tastes just like gin ans tonic is low in calories and a great alternative to an alcoholic drink. I am absolutely gutted that they are not currently available. Please fix this!

So refreshing and like real g&t

5 stars

So refreshing and like real g&t

Nice to have but low alcohol and low calorie. Jus

5 stars

Nice to have but low alcohol and low calorie. Just need to keep it in stock all the time in stores

Fantastic product.

5 stars

Actually feel like you’re having a drink with everyone else but without the alcohol or hangover ! It’s great

This stuff is amazing. Tastes just like G&T. Bee

5 stars

This stuff is amazing. Tastes just like G&T. Been told I need to stop drinking and therefore this replacement makes me at least feel normal. Recommended to a few friends and all amazed how alike to normal G&T this tastes. Is truly excellent.

