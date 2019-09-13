By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salmon En Croute 380G

3(4)Write a review
£ 4.50
£11.85/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy2391kJ 573kcal
    29%
  • Fat35.3g
    50%
  • Saturates14.5g
    73%
  • Sugars3.2g
    4%
  • Salt0.95g
    16%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1382kJ / 331kcal

Product Description

  • Salmon (Salmo salar) fillets with white wine and parsley sauce wrapped in butter enriched puff pastry.
  • Responsibly Sourced. Carefully prepared, boneless, 100% salmon fillet, encased in a rich and buttery golden pastry for a crisp finish.
  • Encased in buttery puff pastry with white wine sauce for a rich taste
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Pack size: 380g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Salmon (Fish) (37%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Margarine, Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Margarine, Whipping Cream (Milk), White Wine, Fish Stock, Onion, Cornflour, Fish Gelatine, Salt, Parsley, White Pepper.

Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt.

Fish Stock contains: Water, Fish Extract, Leek, Onion, Lemon, Parsley, Fennel Seed, Black Peppercorns.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid.
220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 23-25 mins
Lift out of tray using parchment and carefully place on a pre-heated baking tray.
Brush pastry with milk or beaten egg and bake in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Caution
Will be piping hot once cooked. Allow to cool slightly.
Important
Not suitable for microwave heating. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 16 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Will be piping hot once cooked.Allow to cool slightly.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Net Contents

380g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (173g**)
Energy1382kJ / 331kcal2391kJ / 573kcal
Fat20.4g35.3g
Saturates8.4g14.5g
Carbohydrate25.2g43.6g
Sugars1.9g3.2g
Fibre0.9g1.5g
Protein11.3g19.5g
Salt0.55g0.95g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 380g typically weighs 346g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Will be piping hot once cooked.Allow to cool slightly.

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Needs more development

3 stars

A big chunk of tasty salmon with a tiny amount of sauce. If cooked according to instructions provided the pastry case is only half cooked. This product seems to have supplanted the salmon parcels at nearly 3 times the price. It would be expensive if it was nice, it isn't anywhere near nice enough!

Very tasty

5 stars

Very enjoyable

Small & Never Bakes Through

2 stars

Bought this as a meal deal and was very disappointed. It says serves 2 but was small with hardly and salmon or sauce. It was mostly pastry which didn't cook.

disappointing

2 stars

Pastry not very nice - doughy. Not the best supermarket salmon en croute I have had

