Tesco Salmon En Croute 380G

Needs more development
A big chunk of tasty salmon with a tiny amount of sauce. If cooked according to instructions provided the pastry case is only half cooked. This product seems to have supplanted the salmon parcels at nearly 3 times the price. It would be expensive if it was nice, it isn't anywhere near nice enough!
Very tasty
Very enjoyable
Small & Never Bakes Through
Bought this as a meal deal and was very disappointed. It says serves 2 but was small with hardly and salmon or sauce. It was mostly pastry which didn't cook.
disappointing
Pastry not very nice - doughy. Not the best supermarket salmon en croute I have had