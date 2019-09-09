Tesco Low Alcohol G&T Drink 250Ml

With cucumber and lots of ice and a slice of orang
With cucumber and lots of ice and a slice of orange you can forget you're drinking alcohol free.
This is by far the best of all the no alcohol gin
This is by far the best of all the no alcohol gin and tonics I've tasted! It lacks the bitter taste that is prevalent in so many other g&t drinks. I add a handful of Tesco's frozen berries to the glass and it looks and tastes like I'm drinking pink gin. And no hangover either! Well done Tesco.
Contains sweetener.
Loved the taste of this product. However, beware. It contains sweetener which I am allergic to. There is a similar can marked low calorie which I would expect to contain sweeteners so avoided that.I understand the concept behind the huge change from sugar to sweeteners to prevent fat children. However, children should not be consuming G&T so why on earth change sugar to sweetener in this product. My fault for not reading the label but please, where is one that I can drink?
Great taste
This is by far the best tasting of all the low alcohol G&T drinks. Sadly it's hardly ever in stock at my local Tesco Extra