Tesco Low Alcohol G&T Drink 250Ml

Tesco Low Alcohol G&T Drink 250Ml
£ 1.00
£4.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

One can
  • Energy254kJ 60kcal
    3%
  • Sugars12.0g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 102kJ / 24kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated low alcohol gin flavour Indian tonic water with sugar and sweetener.
  • Refreshing drink & tonic. The perfect balance of citrus and aromatic flavours with tonic water. Characterised by 9 classic gin botanicals including juniper berries, citrus peels, & angelica, individually distilled in small batches.
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Flavouring, Citric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Aspartame), Quinine Hydrochloride.

Country

United Kingdom

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.Suitable for vegans.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlOne can (250ml)
Energy102kJ / 24kcal254kJ / 60kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate4.8g12.0g
Sugars4.8g12.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt0g0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Contains a source of phenylalanine.Suitable for vegans.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

With cucumber and lots of ice and a slice of orang

5 stars

With cucumber and lots of ice and a slice of orange you can forget you're drinking alcohol free.

This is by far the best of all the no alcohol gin

5 stars

This is by far the best of all the no alcohol gin and tonics I've tasted! It lacks the bitter taste that is prevalent in so many other g&t drinks. I add a handful of Tesco's frozen berries to the glass and it looks and tastes like I'm drinking pink gin. And no hangover either! Well done Tesco.

Contains sweetener.

1 stars

Loved the taste of this product. However, beware. It contains sweetener which I am allergic to. There is a similar can marked low calorie which I would expect to contain sweeteners so avoided that.I understand the concept behind the huge change from sugar to sweeteners to prevent fat children. However, children should not be consuming G&T so why on earth change sugar to sweetener in this product. My fault for not reading the label but please, where is one that I can drink?

Great taste

5 stars

This is by far the best tasting of all the low alcohol G&T drinks. Sadly it's hardly ever in stock at my local Tesco Extra

