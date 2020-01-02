Tesco Finest New Zealand Chardonnay 75Cl

- Energy385kJ 93kcal5%
Product Description
- finest* Gisborne Chardonnay
- Perched on the easternmost tip of New Zealand’s North Island, Gisborne is renowned for producing some of the world's finest Chardonnays. Made in oak barrels by the experts at Indevin, this exceptional white balances tropical pineapple and grapefruit aromas with toasted oak notes. Perfect with light seafood dishes and pasta or risotto with spring vegetables.
- Wine of New Zealand
- Rich & full bodied
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk and sulphites.
Tasting Notes
- An elegant and complex wine loaded with ripe tropical fruit notes and cashew nut-like nuances balanced with a lipsmacking lime zest finish
Region of Origin
Gisbourne / Poverty Bay
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Indevin
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Aurelien Mansuy
Country
New Zealand
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Chardonnay
Vinification Details
- Grapes sourced from Gisborne's Ormond Valley and Patutahi are gently pressed and then vinified separately, a portion of these are fermented in new oak from various French coopers and toasting levels , some in 2 and 3 year old barrels and some in Stainless steel. Each component is treated differently with lees stirring applied to some barrels. blending takes place some 5 Months post vintage.
History
- This is where Captain James Cook made his first New Zealand landfall in 1769. The region is also known as Tairawhiti, which means "the coast upon which the sun shines across the water". It is the first wine region in the World to see the sun rise each day, with high, hot sunshine hours, fertile clay loam soils and some of the most acclaimed winemakers in the country, Gisborne is famous for producing exceptional Chardonnay.
Regional Information
- Gisborne's golden climate creates an abundance of other produce - citrus, stone- and kiwifruit, avocados and a wide variety of vegetables. Spring rainfalls and long dry summers, combined with both alluvial and heavier clay soils, allows dry farming of a wide range of grape varieties, most notably Chardonnay, Sheltered by hills and mountain ranges to the North Gisborne's warm dry climate is moderated by the nearby ocean, typical of many of the world's great wine growing regions.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. This wine can be enjoyed now or carefully stored for up to 2 years from purchase.
Produce of
Wine of New Zealand
Number of uses
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- WineWorks,
- Marlborough 7274,
- NZ.
- Bottled for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
Importer address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|308kJ / 74kcal
|385kJ / 93kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
