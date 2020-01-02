By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest New Zealand Chardonnay 75Cl

image 1 of Tesco Finest New Zealand Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy385kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 308kJ / 74kcal

Product Description

  • finest* Gisborne Chardonnay
  • Perched on the easternmost tip of New Zealand’s North Island, Gisborne is renowned for producing some of the world's finest Chardonnays. Made in oak barrels by the experts at Indevin, this exceptional white balances tropical pineapple and grapefruit aromas with toasted oak notes. Perfect with light seafood dishes and pasta or risotto with spring vegetables.
  • Wine of New Zealand
  • Rich & full bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk and sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • An elegant and complex wine loaded with ripe tropical fruit notes and cashew nut-like nuances balanced with a lipsmacking lime zest finish

Region of Origin

Gisbourne / Poverty Bay

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Indevin

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Aurelien Mansuy

Country

New Zealand

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Grapes sourced from Gisborne's Ormond Valley and Patutahi are gently pressed and then vinified separately, a portion of these are fermented in new oak from various French coopers and toasting levels , some in 2 and 3 year old barrels and some in Stainless steel. Each component is treated differently with lees stirring applied to some barrels. blending takes place some 5 Months post vintage.

History

  • This is where Captain James Cook made his first New Zealand landfall in 1769. The region is also known as Tairawhiti, which means "the coast upon which the sun shines across the water". It is the first wine region in the World to see the sun rise each day, with high, hot sunshine hours, fertile clay loam soils and some of the most acclaimed winemakers in the country, Gisborne is famous for producing exceptional Chardonnay.

Regional Information

  • Gisborne's golden climate creates an abundance of other produce - citrus, stone- and kiwifruit, avocados and a wide variety of vegetables. Spring rainfalls and long dry summers, combined with both alluvial and heavier clay soils, allows dry farming of a wide range of grape varieties, most notably Chardonnay, Sheltered by hills and mountain ranges to the North Gisborne's warm dry climate is moderated by the nearby ocean, typical of many of the world's great wine growing regions.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. This wine can be enjoyed now or carefully stored for up to 2 years from purchase.

Produce of

Wine of New Zealand

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • WineWorks,
  • Marlborough 7274,
  • NZ.
  • Bottled for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Importer address

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy308kJ / 74kcal385kJ / 93kcal
Fat0g0g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein0g0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

