Tesco Collection Chocolate Assortment 360G

Fantastic
These chocolates are absolutely fantastic. Far better than the more expensive brands. Well done Tesco
Best box of chocolates ever
These chocolates are way better than the big brands i love them. Please dont ever stop making these or try to ruin it by doing a new and improved version just leave exactly the same.
Received as a present, very good and above expect
Received as a present, very good and above expectations for own brand chocolates. Much better than a lot of branded products Tip: Please print the description of the chocolates on a piece of paper inside the box as well and not just on the underside!
My favourite box of chocolates!
Bought for a night in with my hubby watching a movie. Sent hubby to shop for box of chocs and he came back with this, he said he thought he would give it a go as it was cheap, cheerful and seemed to have lots of ones I like. Packaging doesn’t look fancy or attractive so It wouldn’t have caught my eye normally. Omg literally the nicest box of chocolates I have ever had! I like every single one of them. I hate spending a fortune on a box only to waste loads of them as I hate coffee and Turkish delight! Definitely worth a try!