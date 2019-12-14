By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Collection Chocolate Assortment 360G

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Collection Chocolate Assortment 360G
£ 3.50
£0.97/100g
One chocolate
  • Energy61kcal 253kJ
    3%
  • Sugars5.8g
    6%
  • Fat3.8g
    5%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2299kJ (552kcal)

Product Description

  • Milk, dark and white chocolates with various fillings.
  • milk, dark and white chocolate assortment
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate, Sugar, Palm Oil, Dark Chocolate, White Chocolate, Glucose Syrup, Hazelnuts, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Skimmed Milk, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Condensed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Raspberry Purée, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Strawberry Purée, Humectants (Sorbitol, Invertase), Lemon Juice, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Cherry Juice, Wheat Flour, Vanilla Extract, Milk Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Flavouring, Butter (Milk), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid), Wheat Starch, Salt, Citric Acid, Milk Fat, Thickener (Pectin), Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonate, Ammonium Carbonate), Shea Fat. Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins). Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins). White Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins). Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 31% minimum, Milk solids 14% minimum. Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids 40% minimum. White Chocolate contains: Milk solids 16% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other nuts., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts and egg.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

34 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g One chocolate (11g)
Energy2299kJ (552kcal) 253kJ (61kcal)
Fat34.4g3.8g
saturates19.2g2.1g
Carbohydrate52.4g5.8g
sugars52.4g5.8g
Fibre5.7g0.6g
Protein5.3g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
As sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic

5 stars

These chocolates are absolutely fantastic. Far better than the more expensive brands. Well done Tesco

Best box of chocolates ever

5 stars

These chocolates are way better than the big brands i love them. Please dont ever stop making these or try to ruin it by doing a new and improved version just leave exactly the same.

Received as a present, very good and above expect

5 stars

Received as a present, very good and above expectations for own brand chocolates. Much better than a lot of branded products Tip: Please print the description of the chocolates on a piece of paper inside the box as well and not just on the underside!

My favourite box of chocolates!

5 stars

Bought for a night in with my hubby watching a movie. Sent hubby to shop for box of chocs and he came back with this, he said he thought he would give it a go as it was cheap, cheerful and seemed to have lots of ones I like. Packaging doesn’t look fancy or attractive so It wouldn’t have caught my eye normally. Omg literally the nicest box of chocolates I have ever had! I like every single one of them. I hate spending a fortune on a box only to waste loads of them as I hate coffee and Turkish delight! Definitely worth a try!

