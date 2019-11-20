Famous Names Signature Collection 185G

Seriously? What's not to like?! These are very nic
Seriously? What's not to like?! These are very nice liquer chocolates. :)
My favourite chocolates
Unlike other chocolates, I find I can eat just two or three without feeling the need to eat the whole box - maybe because they're delicious without being too sweet. The only problem is, I'm addicted to my 2 Famous Names Signature chocolates every evening! I've tried other liqueur chocolates, but always come back to these ones.
Very disappointing
I bought 2 boxes of these before xmas to give as a gift, when they were opened all the liquid inside was crystallised and the chocolates had gone white, very disappointing!