By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Famous Names Signature Collection 185G

3.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Famous Names Signature Collection 185G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£2.17/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Offer

Product Description

  • A selection of chocolates with genuine fortified wine, spirit and liqueur syrup centres.
  • An indulgent selection of finest dark chocolates filled with classic spirits and liqueurs
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 185g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maltodextrin, Cocoa Butter, Irish Cream Liqueur (Milk) (5.8%), Harveys® Bristol Cream® Sherry (3.2%), Cointreau (2.2%), Courvoisier® vs Cognac (2.2%), Teacher's® Blended Scotch Whisky (2.2%), Water, Emulsifiers: Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate, Soya Lecithin, Alcohol, Humectant: Invertase, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Hydroxide, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 58% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Egg

Storage

Keep cool and dry.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Number of uses

Contains 16 chocolates

Name and address

  • Elizabeth Shaw Ltd.,
  • 1 Glentworth Court,
  • Lime Kiln Close,
  • Stoke Gifford,
  • Bristol,
  • BS34 8SR,

Return to

  • Guarantee: At Elizabeth Shaw we have a long-standing reputation for the quality of our products, which we value greatly. Therefore, if this product was damaged in any way when you received it, please return the complete package to us stating where and when you purchased it; we will replace it and refund your postage. This warranty applies within the UK only. It does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Elizabeth Shaw Ltd.,
  • 1 Glentworth Court,
  • Lime Kiln Close,
  • Stoke Gifford,
  • Bristol,
  • BS34 8SR,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 0800 9880 963
  • www.elizabethshaw.co.uk

Net Contents

185g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer chocolate
Energy 1903 kJ223 kJ
-453 kcal53 kcal
Fat 22.2 g2.6 g
of which saturates 13.4 g1.6 g
Carbohydrate 50.7 g6.0 g
of which sugars 43.6 g5.1 g
Fibre 5.5 g0.6 g
Protein 3.7 g0.4 g
Salt 0.02 g<0.01 g
Contains 16 chocolates--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Seriously? What's not to like?! These are very nic

5 stars

Seriously? What's not to like?! These are very nice liquer chocolates. :)

My favourite chocolates

5 stars

Unlike other chocolates, I find I can eat just two or three without feeling the need to eat the whole box - maybe because they're delicious without being too sweet. The only problem is, I'm addicted to my 2 Famous Names Signature chocolates every evening! I've tried other liqueur chocolates, but always come back to these ones.

Very disappointing

1 stars

I bought 2 boxes of these before xmas to give as a gift, when they were opened all the liquid inside was crystallised and the chocolates had gone white, very disappointing!

Usually bought next

Quality Street Tub 650G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 5.00
£0.77/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

After Eight Mints Carton 300G

£ 3.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Cadbury Roses Tub 600G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 5.00
£0.83/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

Ferrero Rocher 24 Pieces Boxed Chocolates 300G

£ 6.00
£2.00/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here