Thorntons Dark Continental Milk White Chocolates 142G

Looks Good Tastes Good
I have eaten your products for over60 years and it never changes Well done keep up the good work.
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea), Hazelnuts, Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Humectant (Sorbitol), Dextrose, Whole Milk, Lactose (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Milk Fat, Concentrated Orange Juice, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Lemon Juice Powder (Maltodextrin, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Almonds, Dried Instant Coffee, Salt, Flavourings, Stabiliser (Invertase), Sea Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum
Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Made in the United Kingdom
Contains 13 chocolates
142g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2200 kJ
|-
|527 kcal
|Fat
|32 g
|of which saturates
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|54 g
|of which sugars
|50 g
|Protein
|5.1 g
|Salt
|0.23 g
