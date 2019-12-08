By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pink Panther Wafers Vanilla 185G

£ 0.69
£0.37/100g

Product Description

  • Wafers with vanilla flavoured cream filling
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 185g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Potato Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins, Vegetable Concentrate (Red Beetroot), Rapeseed Oil, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Red Radish Powder, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonates

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Egg, Nuts, Peanut, Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Number of uses

This pack contains 24 wafers

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Asvina (UK) Ltd,
  • Unit 12A,
  • Parr Road,
  • Stanmore,
  • HA7 1NL.

Return to

  • Please contact us if you have any feedback on our products, or write to our service team, enclosing your pack, complete with Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights. Write to us at
  • Asvina (UK) Ltd,
  • Unit 12A,
  • Parr Road,
  • Stanmore,
  • HA7 1NL.
  • Or email: service@pinkpantherwafers.com
  • www.pinkpanther.com

Net Contents

185g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 7.7g Wafer
Energy 2201kJ / 527 kcal169kJ / 41kcal
Fat 28.0g2.2g
of which saturates 13.0g1.0g
Carbohydrate 64.0g4.9g
of which sugars 26.0g2.0g
Fibre 1.9g<0.5g
Protein 4.6g<0.5g
Salt 0.23g0.02g
