Pink Panther Wafers Vanilla 185G

kids love them
Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Wheat Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Potato Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins, Vegetable Concentrate (Red Beetroot), Rapeseed Oil, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Red Radish Powder, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonates
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Produced in Poland
This pack contains 24 wafers
185g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 7.7g Wafer
|Energy
|2201kJ / 527 kcal
|169kJ / 41kcal
|Fat
|28.0g
|2.2g
|of which saturates
|13.0g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|64.0g
|4.9g
|of which sugars
|26.0g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.6g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.02g
