Fox's Golden Crunch 460G

image 1 of Fox's Golden Crunch 460G
£ 1.00
£0.22/100g

Offer

Each biscuit contains
  • Energy328kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.7g
    5%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt0.09g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2121kJ

Product Description

  • Oat biscuits sandwiched with a vanilla flavour cream.
  • Lovingly baked since 1853
  • More crunch
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Rolled Oats (3%), Dried Whey (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Refiner Syrup, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Flavourings, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Colour: Carotenes

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, place in an airtight container. For best before see front of pack.

Number of uses

Approx. 15 servings per pack

Name and address

  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.

Return to

  • Fox's quality guarantee
  • Fox's have been baking delicious biscuits for over 160 years. If you have any feedback on our products we would love to hear from you.
  • Simply contact us at:
  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  • Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4.30pm
  • careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
  • www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk

Net Contents

2 x 230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer biscuit%RI per biscuit
Energy 2121kJ328kJ
-506kcal78kcal4%
Fat 24g3.7g5%
of which saturates 14g2.1g11%
Carbohydrate 67g10g4%
of which sugars 40g6.1g7%
Fibre 1.7g<0.5g
Protein 4.6g0.7g1%
Salt 0.58g0.09g2%
Approx. 15 servings per pack---
Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal---

