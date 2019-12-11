Fox's Golden Crunch 460G
Offer
- Energy328kJ 78kcal4%
- Fat3.7g5%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars6.1g7%
- Salt0.09g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2121kJ
Product Description
- Oat biscuits sandwiched with a vanilla flavour cream.
- Lovingly baked since 1853
- More crunch
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 460g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Rolled Oats (3%), Dried Whey (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Refiner Syrup, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Flavourings, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Colour: Carotenes
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, place in an airtight container. For best before see front of pack.
Number of uses
Approx. 15 servings per pack
Name and address
- Fox's Biscuits,
- Wellington Street,
- Batley,
- West Yorkshire,
- WF17 5JE.
Return to
- Fox's quality guarantee
- Fox's have been baking delicious biscuits for over 160 years. If you have any feedback on our products we would love to hear from you.
- Simply contact us at:
- Fox's Biscuits,
- Wellington Street,
- Batley,
- West Yorkshire,
- WF17 5JE.
- Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886 Mon-Fri 9am-4.30pm
- careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
- www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk
Net Contents
2 x 230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per biscuit
|%RI per biscuit
|Energy
|2121kJ
|328kJ
|-
|506kcal
|78kcal
|4%
|Fat
|24g
|3.7g
|5%
|of which saturates
|14g
|2.1g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|67g
|10g
|4%
|of which sugars
|40g
|6.1g
|7%
|Fibre
|1.7g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|4.6g
|0.7g
|1%
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.09g
|2%
|Approx. 15 servings per pack
|-
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019