Jordans Crunchy Granola Raisin Almond 750G

Too much sugar
Too sweet, too much added sugar, reduce the sugar content
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1732kJ
British Wholegrain Oat Flakes (68%), Sugar, Raisins (7%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Sultanas, Whole & Sliced Almonds (4%), Honey (1%), Sunflower Seeds, Natural Flavouring
After each use, close the bag using the reseal closure and store in a cool and dry place.
Proudly made in Biggleswade, UK with British oats
Approximately 16 portions per pack
750g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 45g Portion
|%RI* Per 45g Portion
|Energy
|1732kJ
|782kJ
|-
|412kcal
|186kcal
|9%
|Fat
|12.6g
|5.7g
|8%
|of which Saturates
|2.3g
|1.0g
|5%
|Mono-unsaturates
|6.1g
|2.7g
|Polyunsaturates
|3.5g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|61.6g
|27.7g
|11%
|of which Sugars
|24.4g
|11.0g
|12%
|Fibre
|6.6g
|3.0g
|Protein
|9.9g
|4.5g
|9%
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
|<1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 16 portions per pack
|-
|-
|-
|Salt content is due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019