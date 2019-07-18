By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jordans Crunchy Granola Raisin Almond 750G

2(1)Write a review
image 1 of Jordans Crunchy Granola Raisin Almond 750G
£ 3.00
£0.40/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1732kJ

Product Description

  • Toasted Wholegrain Oat & Honey Clusters with Raisins & Whole and Sliced Almonds.
  • Let's talk about the birds and the bees...
  • ...and butterflies and hedgerows. It's great to see them in all their glory and they'd be missed if they weren't here. That's why since 1985 we've worked with British farmers to set aside 10% of land for wildlife, and we're joining forces with our friends at The Wildlife Trusts to do even more to help wildlife thrive.
  • So that's one less thing to worry about.
  • There's lots more to say about the things we do.
  • Find out about the Jordans Farm Partnership at www.jordanscereals.co.uk
  • The Prince's Countryside Fund
  • A Little Bit About Sugar
  • We know cutting sugar is a topic on everyone's lips, that's why we're looking for ways to reduce sugar without compromising on quality. It's a tricky thing to do, a sugar helps create the crunchy texture and taste we know you love. But take our word for it, we're on the case.
  • At Jordans we like to keep things simple
  • We take the best quality ingredients and don't mess about with them.
  • Wholegrain British oats, blended with a hint of honey and baked to a crunch, with generous handfuls of raisins and almonds.
  • After 40 years we think we know how to make the best Granola, but you can be the judge of that.
  • 100% natural ingredients
  • Baked British oats
  • High in fibre
  • No added salt
  • Non GM
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 750g
Information

Ingredients

British Wholegrain Oat Flakes (68%), Sugar, Raisins (7%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Sultanas, Whole & Sliced Almonds (4%), Honey (1%), Sunflower Seeds, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Wheat (Gluten), Barley (Gluten), Rye (Gluten), other Nuts

Storage

After each use, close the bag using the reseal closure and store in a cool and dry place.

Produce of

Proudly made in Biggleswade, UK with British oats

Number of uses

Approximately 16 portions per pack

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Jordans,
  • Freepost BF304,
  • Biggleswade,
  • SG18 9WE.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • Tell us what you think of our Granola. We hope you love it like we do, but if you're not happy we will do whatever we can to help.
  • This won't affect your statutory rights.
  • E-Mail: via our website www.jordanscereals.co.uk
  • Call: 0800 587 8901 (UK only - 9am-5pm, Mon-Fri)
  • Jordans Care Team,
  • Freepost BF304,
  • Biggleswade,
  • SG18 9WE.
  • (Postage necessary outside the UK)

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g Portion%RI* Per 45g Portion
Energy1732kJ782kJ
-412kcal186kcal9%
Fat12.6g5.7g8%
of which Saturates2.3g1.0g5%
Mono-unsaturates6.1g2.7g
Polyunsaturates3.5g1.6g
Carbohydrate61.6g27.7g11%
of which Sugars24.4g11.0g12%
Fibre6.6g3.0g
Protein9.9g4.5g9%
Salt0.03g0.01g<1%
*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal---
Approximately 16 portions per pack---
Salt content is due to naturally occurring sodium---

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Too much sugar

2 stars

Too sweet, too much added sugar, reduce the sugar content

