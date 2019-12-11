Heinz Hoops No Added Sugar 400G
Offer
- Energy343kJ 81kcal4%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates0.1g<1%
- Sugars2.7g3%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 171kJ
Product Description
- No added sugar spaghetti hoops in tomato sauce with vitamin D and iron with sweetener.
- Made with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and sweetener from a natural source.
- Sweetened with stevia plant extracts**
- ** as steviol glycosides
- Vitamin D supports normal bone development.
- Iron supports normal cognitive development.
- Eat as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- Yummy Pasta with a Juicy Tomato Sauce
- 1 of your 5 a day.
- No artificial sweeteners, colours or flavours.
- Taste tested by kids.
- A whole tomato squeezed into every portion.
- No added sugar - Contains naturally occurring sugars.
- Vegetarian friendly.
- Pack size: 400g
- Vitamin D supports normal bone development
- Iron supports normal cognitive development
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (44%), Spaghetti Hoops (40%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Water, Salt, Modified Cornflour, Spice, Acid - Citric Acid, Garlic Salt, Onion Extract, Iron Sulphate, Spice Extract, Natural Flavouring, Sweetener - Steviol Glycosides, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg
Storage
Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container.Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Heat gently in pan.
Produce of
Made in England
Number of uses
Servings per can - 2
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Return to
- Get in touch.
- Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
- Hayes,
- Middx.,
- UB4 8AL.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 can
|%RI*
|Energy
|171kJ
|343kJ
|-
|40kcal
|81kcal
|4%
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.4g
|1%
|- of which saturates
|Trace
|0.1g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|7.7g
|15.3g
|6%
|- of which sugars
|1.3g
|2.7g
|3%
|Fibre
|0.5g
|1.0g
|Protein
|1.7g
|3.4g
|7%
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.9g
|15%
|Vitamin D
|0.75µg
|1.5µg
|30%
|Iron
|2.1mg
|4.2mg
|30%
|*RI per serving
|-
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019