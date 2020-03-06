By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Springforce Flat Top Food Bags 100 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.01/each

Product Description

  • Springforce 100 Food Bags with Wire Tie
  • Springforce 100 Food Bags with wire ties
  • Made without using NPA Exclusively at TESCO
  • Tesco Springforce 100 food bags with wire ties. Bag size 23cm x 36cm approx. Suitable for storing and freezing all types of food. These bags are made without using BPA. WARNING Keep this product away from babies and small children to avoid danger of suffocation. Not suitable for cooking or re-heating in a microwave oven.

Information

Produce of

Produced Thailand, Packed in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • - Remove the wire ties before dispensing the bags - Ensure food has cooled fully before storing in bag. - When freezing, expel excess air before closing and do not overfill to prevent bags from opening. - Secure with the wire tie.

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100

10 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

For cats too!

5 stars

I use these for cleaning out the cat litter tray. They're great.

Bags that don't contain the contents

1 stars

They KEAK. What's point ifbags if they don't hold the contents made a massive batch of soup every single bag when defrosted had leaked out the liquid very frustrating.fix the SEAL!!

Useless bags

1 stars

Useless. It's virtually impossible to open these bags. I have resorted to using them as a wrap as I simply cannot spend ages trying to open them.

Great quality great value, many uses. Bring it bac

5 stars

Great quality great value, many uses. Bring it back Tesco!

Fab everyday product

5 stars

Brilliant product - perfect for everyday and so well priced. Love that they now include wire ties.

these bags are perfect for lots of uses please get

5 stars

these bags are perfect for lots of uses please get more in stock

The size of the bags are they are 23 cm x 30 cm.

1 stars

The size of the bags are they are 23 cm x 30 cm.

The bags we use every day.

5 stars

Love these especially now they are a lower price. So useful and a good everyday size for sandwiches etc. I wish Tesco would say if they are BPA-free or not.

good product when you can buy them

5 stars

good product when you can buy them

These bags have no wire ties so very difficult to

3 stars

These bags have no wire ties so very difficult to seal.

