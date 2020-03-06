Springforce Flat Top Food Bags 100 Pack

For cats too!
I use these for cleaning out the cat litter tray. They're great.
Bags that don't contain the contents
They KEAK. What's point ifbags if they don't hold the contents made a massive batch of soup every single bag when defrosted had leaked out the liquid very frustrating.fix the SEAL!!
Useless bags
Useless. It's virtually impossible to open these bags. I have resorted to using them as a wrap as I simply cannot spend ages trying to open them.
Great quality great value, many uses. Bring it back Tesco!
Fab everyday product
Brilliant product - perfect for everyday and so well priced. Love that they now include wire ties.
these bags are perfect for lots of uses please get more in stock
The size of the bags are they are 23 cm x 30 cm.
The bags we use every day.
Love these especially now they are a lower price. So useful and a good everyday size for sandwiches etc. I wish Tesco would say if they are BPA-free or not.
good product when you can buy them
These bags have no wire ties so very difficult to seal.