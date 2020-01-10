By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Food Bags Click & Seal Xl 15 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.13/each

  • TESCO 15 CLICK SEAL FOOD BAGS
  • Tesco 15 Click Seal Food Bags Extra Large
  • TESCO 15 Click seal food bags. extra large For your fridge, freezer or cupboard to keep food fresh. Made without using BPA.
  • Tesco 15 click seal food bags. 30cm x 40cm approx. Tesco extra-large click seal food bags are ideal for storing and freezing all types of food. - Watertight and airtight. - Secure closure helps keep food fresh. - Extra strong film ensures that food retains its freshness in the freezer. - Write on date and contents panel to easily identify the contents. - useful all around the home. - Suitable for use in fridge, freezer or microwave (for defrosting only). These bags are made without using BPA. WARNING To prevent danger or suffocation, keep out of reach of children. Not suitable for cooking or re-heating in a microwave oven. If using microwave oven for defrosting, ensure the seal is partially open and refer to oven manufacturer’s instructions. Not suitable for cooking or use in conventional ovens.

Produced Thailand, Packed in Thailand

  • Pull the top edges apart to open and press seals firmly together at one end then run fingers along seal to close. Ensure food has cooled fully before storing in bag. When freezing, expel excess air before closing and di not overfill to prevent bags from opening. Suitable for storing all types of food.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

15 bags

Great for big items and larger amounts of food.

5 stars

Super for big items. Used for large amounts of frozen fruit, loaves of bread etc.

