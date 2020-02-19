Tesco Click & Seal Resealable Snack Bags 50 Pack

Buyer beware
Great quality but I can’t find anything small enough to put in them. I searched for sandwich bags & these came up, my fault for not checking the size. Straight in the bin so total waste of money
Not what I thought it was when I ordered online
Thought these were for sandwiches. They are far too small and have a fruit pattern in bold colours which doesn't make contents look appetising.
Very Handy
Brilliant! Just the right size to put a few biscuits in, fruit segments, nuts, crisp, tea bags, coffee etc. So handy. Size 13cm x 13cm.
Query size of bags.
These are not small bags
Perfect for a Warburton's Thin sized sandwich for the kids packed lunch
too small for much
far too small only so herbs and soices or snack for kids a few sweets maybe, no good as freezer bags
Not enough info about size of product
I could not buy these because there is no information abut the size of the bags.