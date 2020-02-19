By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Click & Seal Resealable Snack Bags 50 Pack

2.5(7)Write a review
£ 2.10
£0.04/each

Product Description

  • Tesco 50 Click Seal Snack Bags
  • Keeps your food fresh and sealed when on the go. Made without using BPA
  • Tesco 50 Click Seal Snack Bags 13cm x 13cm approx. Tesco click and seal resealable bags are ideal for storing and freezing all types of food. *Secure closure helps keep food fresh. *Ideal for lunchboxes and for portion control. *Useful all around the home. *Suitable for use in fridge and freezer These bags are made without using BPA WARNINGS - Keep this product away from babies and small children to avoid danger of suffocation. - Not suitable for cooking or re-heating in a microwave oven.

Information

Produce of

Produced Thailand, Packed in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • - Pull the top edges apart to open and press seals firmly together at one end then run fingers along seal to close. - Ensure food has cooled fully before storing in bag. - When freezing, expel excess air before closing and do not overfill to prevent bags from opening.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

50 bags

7 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Buyer beware

1 stars

Great quality but I can’t find anything small enough to put in them. I searched for sandwich bags & these came up, my fault for not checking the size. Straight in the bin so total waste of money

Not what I thought it was when I ordered online

1 stars

Thought these were for sandwiches. They are far too small and have a fruit pattern in bold colours which doesn't make contents look appetising.

Very Handy

5 stars

Brilliant! Just the right size to put a few biscuits in, fruit segments, nuts, crisp, tea bags, coffee etc. So handy. Size 13cm x 13cm.

Query size of bags.

1 stars

These are not small bags

Perfect for a Warburton's Thin sized sandwich for

4 stars

Perfect for a Warburton's Thin sized sandwich for the kids packed lunch

too small for much

2 stars

far too small only so herbs and soices or snack for kids a few sweets maybe, no good as freezer bags

Not enough info about size of product

2 stars

I could not buy these because there is no information abut the size of the bags.

