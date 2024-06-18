Walkers Max Paprika Crisps 6X27g

Punchy Paprika Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps Please dispose of this packet responsibly, or find out how you can recycle it at walkers.co.uk/recycle

- Delicious Walkers Max punchy Paprika flavour ridged multipack crisps - Irresistible, deep-ridged crisps for a bolder taste experience - Snack on Walkers Max crisps throughout the day or enjoy with lunch - No artificial colours and no MSG - Suitable for vegetarians

Walkers MAX, the irresistible deep ridged crisp bursting with intense flavour for the ultimate taste experience in every bite!

No Artificial Colours No Added MSG Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 162G

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Punchy Paprika Seasoning [Sugar, Salt, Flavourings, Dried Paprika, Dextrose, Dried Onion, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Dried Tomato, Dried Garlic, Smoked Maltodectrin, Smoked Sunflower Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

May Contain: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

6 x 27g ℮

