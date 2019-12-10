By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Taittinger Prestige Rose Champagne 75Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Taittinger Prestige Rose Champagne 75Cl
£ 35.00
£35.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Rose French Wine
  • Taittinger is one of the last great independent Champagne Houses owned and actively managed by the family named on the label. The family are guardians of Taittinger's style, quality and integrity. The hallmark of their fine Champagnes is the high proportion of Chardonnay used in their winemaking which is key for producing wines of great elegance and finesse. Additionally, with its vineyard ownership of 288 ha, (one of the largest in Champagne), Taittinger can guarantee a flawless signature, and wines heralded worldwide for their consistent quality. A shimmering pink Champagne our Prestige Rosé gets its beautiful vibrant colour from the addition of 15% still red wine from the vineyards of Ambonnay and Bouzy, to a blend of white wine which comprises at least 30% Chardonnay. With its subtle balance of soft red fruits and crisp acidity, this wine is velvety, full-bodied and refined.
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A vibrant rosé with a vivid aroma of red summer fruit, enticing wild strawberry and raspberry dominate the stylish and elegant palate

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.4

Producer

Champagne Taittinger

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Loïc Dupont

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay 30%, Pinot Noir 45%, Pinot Meunier 25%

Vinification Details

  • L'addition method is used to make this wine to ensure consistency and quality. 85% of the fruit is vinified as white wine and to this is added the other 15% that has been vinified as a red Pinot Noir wine. This gives the Prestige Rosé its distinctive salmon pink colour. The wine is aged for 3 years. The dosage is similar to the non-vintage at 9g per litre of cane sugar. The Taittinger Brut Prestige Rosé also has a high proportion of Chardonnay which is synonymous with the Taittinger style.

History

  • Champagne Taittinger's origins date back to 1734 with the founding of the original House by Jacques Fourneaux. The Taittinger link was established in 1931 when Pierre Taittinger acquired the House. He was stationed at the Château de la Marquetterie when serving in the 1st World War and fell in love with the property and its vineyards and eventually purchased the company. Today, the Reims based House remains owned and actively managed by the family named on the label.

Regional Information

  • The Champagne wine region is famous for its excellent sparkling wines. It is the most northerly wine growing region in France and its unique chalky soils and climate provide ideal growing conditions. The Chardonnay grapes are sourced from a number of crus in the Marne and L'Aube. The Pinot grapes from Ambonnay, Bouzy and Les Riceys, are all highly regarded for their quality.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Produce of

Product of France

Distributor address

  • Hatch Mansfield Agencies Ltd,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ.

Return to

  • Hatch Mansfield Agencies Ltd,
  • New Bank House,
  • 1 Brockenhurst Road,
  • Ascot,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL5 9DJ.
  • www.hatchmansfield.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great price

5 stars

Champagne bought for party, not opened yet but know it as good!

Usually bought next

Taittinger Brut Reserve Non Vintage Champagne 75Cl

£ 28.00
£28.00/75cl

Offer

Veuve Clicquot Brut Rose Champagne 75Cl

£ 39.00
£39.00/75cl

Offer

Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label Champagne 75Cl

£ 35.00
£35.00/75cl

Offer

Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here