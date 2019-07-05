Maggi So Juicy Tikka Masala 46G

Shopping list does not match recipe
Shopping list on the reverse states onion and clove of garlic yet this does not match the recipe. so where do I add these?
Easy
Absolutely lovely, easy to prepare and try it with noodles instead of rice for a change
Great all round
Have brought this on many occasions one of my favourite maggi products spices don't agree with me so this is perfect for me and my four year old so tasty and great value for money :)
needs more sauce
wasnt that impressed with it prefer my home made curry. not enough sauce and on the first mouthfull all we could taste was coconut?????
Versitile
I used this bag to cook rice and I was not disappointed. The spice mixture reminded me of my grandmas old Pakistani rice.. will definitely be buying more of this. The only issue is that there is slightly too much sugar.
very disappointed
do not buy tikka masala i got it as i really fancied it but i was left very disappointed with it there is an very overpowering taste as though they were heavyhanded with mix i am really annoyed to be honest coz i was really looking forward to it too think they need to go bck to the beginning
To Sweet
Why so much sugar? This tastes to sweet, I’m really disappointed. It’s a great idea and easy to use, but i don't want to consume this amount of sugar....
Authentic taste
Second time l have bought this,its so good!l would recommend a big tin of tomatoes to add as opposed to a small tin ,l also add two chopped onions into large pieces,you could add some mushrooms or a red or green pepper to jazz it up...l use one bag per 2 per sons. .
Love love love
Both this and the Jalfrezi packets are our favourite supermarket Indians of all those we’ve tried. We’ve tried jars and various packets but these are simply delicious and whilst still not quite like Indian restaurant taste, as close to as we’ve tried. Love them and went back for more after the first try!
Great Taste, Tweak It A Little & Its Perfect
Used only 2 chicken breasts, added 2 onions, 1 1/2 peppers and large chunks of portobello mushrooms into the bag as well as the can of toms, stirred in Creme Fraiche just before serving. Couldn't be easier, the veg added extra liquid and reduced meat intake, win win.