Maggi So Juicy Tikka Masala 46G

1/4 of our Meal Suggestion (see reverse) contains:
  • Energy2182 kJ 516 kcal
    26%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars13.1g
    15%
  • Salt1.25g
    21%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1558kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoning Mix for Chicken Tikka Masala.
  • For other authentic & delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
  • Stuff to Love
  • Ingredients you know garlic, onion and cumin
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Enjoy aromatic Indian-inspired flavours at home with Maggi Tikka Masala Juicy Chicken 46g. This packet provides the effortless way to make a tasty and juicy meal of Mild Tikka Masala Chicken with no mess or stress! The delicious Indian spice mix in our special So Juicy® cooking bag allows your chicken* to cook until tender and juicy in its own juices, meaning no need to add oil. Why not try one of our Meal Suggestions the whole family will love - with the added benefit of providing 2 of your 5 A Day?
  • Each packet contains an aromatic tikka masala spice mix — including onion, ginger, turmeric, coriander, parsley, fenugreek, cumin, nutmeg, cloves, pepper - and a special cooking bag. Add chicken and chopped tomatoes to your shopping list, and get ready to make a tasty dish. Following the instructions on the packet, just add the ingredients and the Maggi® So Juicy Mild Tikka Masala recipe mix to the special So Juicy® cooking bag provided, mix it together and cook it in the oven! Serve with steamed rice, stir-fried aubergine and red pepper for a mouth-watering meal in no time! There you have it, Maggi® Mild Tikka Masala Chicken.
  • *chicken not included
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Mild Tikka Masala Chicken recipe mix, why not try another of our So Juicy® Indian flavours, like So Juicy® Creamy Butter Chicken?
  • Why not try serving your Mild Tikka Masala Chicken with rice and stir-fried aubergine and red pepper? Garnish with fresh coriander for a special touch.
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • A delicious tikka masala recipe mix with a special cooking bag
  • Cooking bag locks in juices and flavour, so no need to add oil
  • Only ingredients you know, carefully blended by us!
  • Pack size: 46g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Corn Starch, Cream (Milk), Salt, Flavourings (with Soya and Gluten), Garlic (3.9%), Onion (3.4%), Pineapple, Herbs and Spices (Ginger, Turmeric, Coriander, Parsley, Fenugreek, Cumin (0.5%), Nutmeg, Cloves, Paprika, Red Pepper), Acid (Citric Acid), Banana, Wheat Flour

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C for fan oven), Gas Mark 4.
  • Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keeping the red tie for later use. Add 4 x 150g cubed chicken breasts and 230g tin of chopped tomatoes into the bag. Add the seasoning from sachet into the bag.
  • 2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix the ingredients together by gently turning the bag. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag. Place dish on the bottom shelf of the oven. The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks.
  • 3 Cook for 55-60 minutes. Remove from the oven, leave to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening - the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Enjoy the juicy Tikka Masala chicken with boiled rice and stir fried aubergine and red pepper.
  • Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6370 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

46g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**%RI*
Energy1558kJ396kJ2182kJ26%
-372kcal94kcal516kcal
Fat6.9g1.1g6.3g9%
of which: saturates4.3g0.3g1.4g7%
Carbohydrate71.0g13.2g72.5g28%
of which: sugars42.9g2.4g13.1g15%
Fibre2.2g1.0g5.6g-
Protein4.6g7.2g39.5g79%
Salt8.43g0.23g1.25g21%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'----
Makes 4 servings----

Safety information

View more safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

14 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Shopping list does not match recipe

4 stars

Shopping list on the reverse states onion and clove of garlic yet this does not match the recipe. so where do I add these?

Easy

5 stars

Absolutely lovely, easy to prepare and try it with noodles instead of rice for a change

Great all round

5 stars

Have brought this on many occasions one of my favourite maggi products spices don't agree with me so this is perfect for me and my four year old so tasty and great value for money :)

needs more sauce

1 stars

wasnt that impressed with it prefer my home made curry. not enough sauce and on the first mouthfull all we could taste was coconut?????

Versitile

5 stars

I used this bag to cook rice and I was not disappointed. The spice mixture reminded me of my grandmas old Pakistani rice.. will definitely be buying more of this. The only issue is that there is slightly too much sugar.

very disappointed

1 stars

do not buy tikka masala i got it as i really fancied it but i was left very disappointed with it there is an very overpowering taste as though they were heavyhanded with mix i am really annoyed to be honest coz i was really looking forward to it too think they need to go bck to the beginning

To Sweet

1 stars

Why so much sugar? This tastes to sweet, I’m really disappointed. It’s a great idea and easy to use, but i don't want to consume this amount of sugar....

Authentic taste

5 stars

Second time l have bought this,its so good!l would recommend a big tin of tomatoes to add as opposed to a small tin ,l also add two chopped onions into large pieces,you could add some mushrooms or a red or green pepper to jazz it up...l use one bag per 2 per sons. .

Love love love

5 stars

Both this and the Jalfrezi packets are our favourite supermarket Indians of all those we’ve tried. We’ve tried jars and various packets but these are simply delicious and whilst still not quite like Indian restaurant taste, as close to as we’ve tried. Love them and went back for more after the first try!

Great Taste, Tweak It A Little & Its Perfect

5 stars

Used only 2 chicken breasts, added 2 onions, 1 1/2 peppers and large chunks of portobello mushrooms into the bag as well as the can of toms, stirred in Creme Fraiche just before serving. Couldn't be easier, the veg added extra liquid and reduced meat intake, win win.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

