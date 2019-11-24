Maggi So Juicy Butter Chicken 46G

Abiguous recipe!!!
This is the second time with this recipe. The first time, I just casually scanned the ingredients, and put them all in the bag! Wondered why my buttered chicken was funny... lol Second time I thoroughly read the instructions, and they were confusing. At no point does this recipe state that you are making two separate dishes. I had to come online to find this out. I like the taste of this product, but the recipe needs clarifying.
Confusion
It tells ya wat to do with chicken but not what to do with onion pots
Excellent item
The meal ideas are in under about maggi select this and go to meal ideas.. Yummy scrummy..
Meal suggestion recipe
Can be found here: https://www.maggi.co.uk/meal-ideas/so-juicy/creamy-butter-chicken/
Tasty surprise!
Just had the buttery chicken and it was really tasty. Easy to use. Would have again and recommend to others.
Delicious
I added extra chillis for heat and passata for taste, delicious
Bland...
Barely tastes of anything, my kids loved it so that’s a positive but not good for the grown ups of the house!
Creamy butter chicken
great recipe but would be good to have full cooking instructions on packet onions and garlic and potatoes cooked on hob and add spinach when potatoes are soft
Great flavour
I have used this butter chicken twice now. Me & my partner both love the flavour. It is packed full of flavour without being spicy. We usually have the chicken with rice & naan bread. I would recommend this product.
Shopping lisy
I have just purchased this and the list of ingredients to purchase includes diced potatoes and garlic. But cooking instructions say nothing about adding them to chicken and water in the bag. Can you clarify if they do all go in the bag please?