Maggi So Juicy Butter Chicken 46G

4(16)Write a review
Maggi So Juicy Butter Chicken 46G
£ 1.00
£2.18/100g
1/4 of our Meal Suggestion (see reverse) contains:
  • Energy1734 kJ 411 kcal
    21%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars9.1g
    10%
  • Salt1.11g
    19%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1573 kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoning Mix for Butter Chicken
  • For other authentic & delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
  • Stuff to Love
  • Ingredients you know ginger, cinnamon and turmeric
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Enjoy the creamy, aromatic flavours of Indian butter chicken at home with Maggi® So Juicy® Creamy Butter Chicken. This packet provides the effortless way to make a tasty and juicy Indian Butter Chicken meal with no mess or stress! The delicious butter chicken spice mix in our special So Juicy® cooking bag allows your chicken* to cook until tender and juicy in its own juices, meaning no need to add oil. Why not try one of our Meal Suggestions the whole family will love - with the added benefit of providing 2 of your 5 A Day?
  • Each packet contains an aromatic butter chicken spice mix — including turmeric, coriander, parsley, ginger, cardamom, cumin and cinnamon - and a special cooking bag. Add chicken to your shopping list, and get ready to make a tasty dish. Following the instructions on the packet, just add chicken, water and the Maggi® So Juicy® Butter Chicken recipe mix to the special So Juicy® cooking bag provided, mix it together and cook it in the oven! Serve with homemade sag aloo for a mouth-watering meal in no time! There you have it, Maggi® So Juicy® Butter Chicken.
  • *chicken not included
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Creamy Butter Chicken recipe mix, why not try another of our So Juicy® Indian flavours, like So Juicy® Mild Tikka Masala Chicken?
  • Why not try serving your So Juicy® Butter Chicken with homemade sag aloo?
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • A delicious butter chicken recipe mix with a special cooking bag
  • Cooking bag locks in juices and flavour, so no need to add oil
  • Only ingredients you know, carefully blended by us!
  • Pack size: 46g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Corn Starch, Cream (Milk), Spices (Turmeric (2.5%), Coriander, Parsley, Ginger (1.1%), Cardamom, Cumin, Cinnamon (0.2%), Clove, Star Anise, Paprika), Salt, Onion, Garlic, Tomato, Peach, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten, Egg, Soya, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Preheat oven to 180°C (160°C for fan oven), Gas Mark 4. Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold cooking bag from top of the sachet, keep the red tie for later use. Slice 4 x 150g chicken breast into strips, place into the bag. Pour in 100ml water and add the seasoning from the sachet into the bag.
  • 2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix together by gently massaging the seasoning into the ingredients. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag. Place dish on the bottom shelf of the oven. The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks.
  • 3 Cook for 45-50 minutes. Remove from the oven leaving dish to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening - the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Enjoy the juicy Butter Chicken with homemade saag aloo.
  • Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

46g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**%RI*
Energy1573 kJ340 kJ1734 kJ21%
-373 kcal80 kcal411 kcal
Fat8.8g1.2g6.3g9%
of which: saturates5.9g0.3g1.4g7%
Carbohydrate65.5g8.3g42.3g16%
of which: sugars38.0g1.8g9.1g10%
Fibre4.0g1.2g5.9g-
Protein6.0g8.5g43.2g86%
Salt6.95g0.20g1.11g19%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'----
Makes 4 servings----

Safety information

View more safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

16 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Abiguous recipe!!!

4 stars

This is the second time with this recipe. The first time, I just casually scanned the ingredients, and put them all in the bag! Wondered why my buttered chicken was funny... lol Second time I thoroughly read the instructions, and they were confusing. At no point does this recipe state that you are making two separate dishes. I had to come online to find this out. I like the taste of this product, but the recipe needs clarifying.

Confusion

4 stars

It tells ya wat to do with chicken but not what to do with onion pots

Excellent item

5 stars

The meal ideas are in under about maggi select this and go to meal ideas.. Yummy scrummy..

Meal suggestion recipe

3 stars

Can be found here: https://www.maggi.co.uk/meal-ideas/so-juicy/creamy-butter-chicken/

Tasty surprise!

4 stars

Just had the buttery chicken and it was really tasty. Easy to use. Would have again and recommend to others.

Delicious

5 stars

I added extra chillis for heat and passata for taste, delicious

Bland...

2 stars

Barely tastes of anything, my kids loved it so that’s a positive but not good for the grown ups of the house!

Creamy butter chicken

4 stars

great recipe but would be good to have full cooking instructions on packet onions and garlic and potatoes cooked on hob and add spinach when potatoes are soft

Great flavour

5 stars

I have used this butter chicken twice now. Me & my partner both love the flavour. It is packed full of flavour without being spicy. We usually have the chicken with rice & naan bread. I would recommend this product.

Shopping lisy

1 stars

I have just purchased this and the list of ingredients to purchase includes diced potatoes and garlic. But cooking instructions say nothing about adding them to chicken and water in the bag. Can you clarify if they do all go in the bag please?

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

