Vivid Matcha Green Tea Pouch 30G

Product Description
- Organic Ceremonial Grade Green Tea Powder
- Sharpen your mind.
- Think Vivid.
- If you're reading this we salute you, it probably means you're a matcha super-user, just like us. Try adding this matcha to porridge, yoghurt, matcha mojitos, you name it.
- Get experimental and share your creations with us.
- We've travelled to the ends of the earth (Japan) to source the finest ceremonial grade matcha used by Japanese monks and samurai warriors.
- Organic
- 100% pure ground matcha green tea leaf
- Vivid vitality
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
Organic Matcha Green Tea (30g)
Number of uses
Up to 30 servings
Net Contents
30g ℮
