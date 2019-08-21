By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vivid Matcha Green Tea Powder 7 X 1G

3(2)Write a review
£ 4.50
£6.43/10g

Product Description

  • Organic Ceremonial Grade Green Tea Powder
  • What's Matcha?
  • Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @vividmatcha
  • Sharpen your mind.
  • #thinkvivid
  • Captured in this box is a week's worth of matcha wisdom. Use On-The-Go before meetings, the gym or, dare we say it, after a big night out. Pour one sachet into water, smoothies, or whatever takes your fancy.
  • Matcha is all we do.
  • We've travelled to the ends of the Earth (Japan) to source the finest ceremonial grade matcha used by Japanese monks and samurai warriors.
  • Organic
  • 100% pure ground matcha green tea leaf
  • Pack size: 7g

Information

Ingredients

7 x 1g Organic Matcha Green Tea Powder Sachets

Number of uses

7 Single serve sachets

Name and address

  • Vivid Matcha,
  • Matcha Mountain,
  • 12-14 The Crescent,
  • TA1 4EB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Vivid Matcha,
  • Matcha Mountain,
  • 12-14 The Crescent,
  • TA1 4EB,
  • UK.
  • vividmatcha.com

Net Contents

7g ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

unaware of the short date on the product

1 stars

product is short date

Ticks all the boxes

5 stars

Fantastic product. Finally a great tasting healthy matcha tea I can rely on.

