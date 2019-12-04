Lizi's High Protein Granola 350G

Product Description
- A ready-to-eat, toasted breakfast cereal high in protein and fibre.
- For more information about the GL of this product and others in the Lizi's range, scan the QR code or visit www.lizis.co.uk
- GL Tested
- All Lizi's granolas are GL tested. The glycaemic load (GL) per serving is measured by an independent laboratory using internationally recognised protocols.
- Hello, I'm Lizi Shaw
- I have developed this product for the entire family, not just the body builders. Protein is necessary for growing youngsters as well as for the elderly who need to protect themselves from muscle loss. A single 50g serving will give you 27% of your daily protein needs, but it still has the top-quality taste and texture which made Lizi's famous.
- I have only used vegetable protein, mainly from GM-free soya so that like all my granolas this is suitable for vegetarians and vegans.
Information
Ingredients
Rolled Oats, Soya Protein Flakes (Isolated Soya Protein, Rice Flour, Whole Oat Flour, Barley Flour, and Brown Rice Syrup), Soya Protein Crispies (Isolated Soya Protein, Rice Flour, Malt Extract (Barley), and Salt), Concentrated Apple Juice, Pumpkin Seeds (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Chicory Fibre, Black Treacle, Oat Bran, Chopped Almonds, Chopped Walnuts, Desiccated Coconut, Fructose, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains Gluten, Made in a factory which handles Peanuts and other Nuts, Whilst every effort is made to prevent cross contamination, trace amounts may be present in this product
Storage
Store in a cool place. Reseal bag after use.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Ready to eat with milk, fruit juice, yoghurt or add to fresh fruit.
- Use as dessert topping or eat straight from the pack.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Produced for:
- The Good Carb Food Company Ltd,
- Grosvenor House,
- Cardiff Gate,
- Cardiff,
- CF23 8RS,
Return to
- We trust you will find this product in perfect condition. In the event of any complaint, please return product in this packet to:
- The Good Carb Food Company Ltd,
- Grosvenor House,
- Cardiff Gate,
- Cardiff,
- CF23 8RS,
- UK.
- You can also contact us via www.lizis.co.uk
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Average 7 portions per pack per 50g Portion
|Average 7 portions per pack %*RI
|Energy
|1890kJ/450kcal
|945kJ/225kcal
|11%
|Fat
|17g
|8.5g
|12%
|of which saturates
|3.1g
|1.6g
|8%
|Carbohydrate
|44g
|22g
|9%
|of which sugars
|12g
|6.0g
|7%
|Fibre
|6.7g
|3.4g
|Protein
|27g
|13.5g
|27%
|Salt
|0.62g
|0.31g
|5%
|*RI = Reference Intake of average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
