By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Jumbo Rocky Road Sundae 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Jumbo Rocky Road Sundae 200G
£ 1.50
£0.75/100g
Each pot (200g)
  • Energy1775kJ 424kcal
    21%
  • Fat18.4g
    26%
  • Saturates10.8g
    54%
  • Sugars39.2g
    44%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 887kJ / 212kcal

Product Description

  • Digestive biscuit flavour mousse, chocolate sauce, chocolate mousse, toffee flavour sauce, marshmallow flavour mousse, with chocolate brownie pieces, chocolate coated biscuit pieces and marshmallows.
  • Hand Finished Layers of Mousse, Sauce and Chocolate Brownie topped with Marshmallow and Biscuit.
  • Hand Finished Layers of Mousse, Sauce and Chocolate Brownie topped with Marshmallow and Biscuit.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Whole Milk, Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cocoa Butter, Inulin, Tapioca Starch, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Light Brown Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Shea Fat, Beef Gelatine, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dark Brown Sugar, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Flavourings, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Tricalcium Phosphate), Dried Egg, Butteroil (Milk), Colours (Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Carotenes), Maize Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pork Gelatine, Malted Barley Extract, Salt, Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Wheat Gluten, Glazing Agent (Acacia), Vanilla Powder, Milk Proteins, Coconut Oil, Honey.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot (200g)
Energy887kJ / 212kcal1775kJ / 424kcal
Fat9.2g18.4g
Saturates5.4g10.8g
Carbohydrate26.4g52.8g
Sugars19.6g39.2g
Fibre2.5g5.0g
Protein4.6g9.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Chocolate Brownie Sundae 136G

£ 1.00
£0.74/100g

Offer

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Tesco Millionaires Shortcakes Sundae Dessert 130G

£ 1.00
£0.77/100g

Offer

Tesco Toffee Sundae Dessert 136G

£ 1.00
£0.74/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here