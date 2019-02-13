Tesco Jumbo Rocky Road Sundae 200G

- Energy1775kJ 424kcal21%
- Fat18.4g26%
- Saturates10.8g54%
- Sugars39.2g44%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 887kJ / 212kcal
Product Description
- Digestive biscuit flavour mousse, chocolate sauce, chocolate mousse, toffee flavour sauce, marshmallow flavour mousse, with chocolate brownie pieces, chocolate coated biscuit pieces and marshmallows.
- Hand Finished Layers of Mousse, Sauce and Chocolate Brownie topped with Marshmallow and Biscuit.
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Whole Milk, Sugar, Skimmed Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cocoa Butter, Inulin, Tapioca Starch, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Light Brown Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Shea Fat, Beef Gelatine, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dark Brown Sugar, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Flavourings, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Tricalcium Phosphate), Dried Egg, Butteroil (Milk), Colours (Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins, Carotenes), Maize Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pork Gelatine, Malted Barley Extract, Salt, Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Wheat Gluten, Glazing Agent (Acacia), Vanilla Powder, Milk Proteins, Coconut Oil, Honey.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pot (200g)
|Energy
|887kJ / 212kcal
|1775kJ / 424kcal
|Fat
|9.2g
|18.4g
|Saturates
|5.4g
|10.8g
|Carbohydrate
|26.4g
|52.8g
|Sugars
|19.6g
|39.2g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|5.0g
|Protein
|4.6g
|9.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
