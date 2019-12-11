Cheezees Original 45G
- Energy1089kJ 260kcal13%
- Fat17.3g25%
- Saturates5.1g26%
- Sugars4.7g5%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2419 kJ
Product Description
- Crunchy Cheese Flavoured Snack
- Pack size: 45g
Information
Ingredients
Milled Maize, Vegetable Oil (Palm Olein), Whey (Milk), Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cheddar, Romano and Blue Cheeses (2%) (Milk), Maltodextrin, Salt, Butter Milk, Flavourings, Flavour Enhancer - Monosodium Glutamate, Citric and Lactic Acids, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Colours - Annatto, Tartrazine*, Sunset Yellow*, Emulsifier - Soya Leithin, Antioxidant - TBHQ, *May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Peanuts and Tree Nuts
Produce of
Made in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago
Name and address
- Associated Brands Industries Ltd,
- Sunshine Snacks Div.,
- Bhagoutie Trace,
- San Juan,
- Trinidad,
- W.I.
Distributor address
- Wanis Limited,
- Golden House,
- Golden Business Park,
- Orient Way,
- Leyton,
- London,
Return to
- Wanis Limited,
- Golden House,
- Golden Business Park,
- Orient Way,
- Leyton,
- London,
- E107FE.
- E-mail: abil@cansnack.com
- Website: www.sunshinesnacks.com
Net Contents
45g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2419 kJ
|-
|578 kcal
|Fat
|38.5 g
|of which saturates
|11.4 g
|Carbohydrate
|46.7 g
|of which sugars
|10.4 g
|Fibre
|1.0 g
|Protein
|5.3 g
|Salt
|2.0 g
