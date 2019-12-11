By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cheezees Jalapeno 45G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cheezees Jalapeno 45G
£ 0.45
£1.00/100g

Offer

Each pack contains
  • Energy800kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat17.0g
    24%
  • Saturates5.1g
    25%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1777 kJ

Product Description

  • Crunchy Cheese Flavoured Snack
  • Visit our website for ongoing promos
  • www.sunshinesnacks.com
  • Pack size: 45g

Information

Ingredients

Milled Maize, Vegetable Oil (Palm Olein), Salt, Cheddar and Blue Cheeses (2%) (Milk), Butter Milk, Whey (Milk), Maltodextrin, Jalapeno Pepper (0.2%), Spices and Spice Extracts, Torula Yeast, Butter (Milk), Onion, Garlic, Flavourings, Citric Acid, Flavour Enhancers - Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Sugar, Colours - Tartrazine* and Sunset Yellow*, Anticaking Agent - Silicon Dioxide, Stabiliser - Disodium Phosphate, Antioxidant - TBHQ, *May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Peanuts and Tree Nuts

Produce of

Made in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago

Name and address

  • Associated Brands Industries Ltd,
  • Sunshine Snacks Div.,
  • Bhagoutie Trace,
  • San Juan,
  • Trinidad,
  • W.I.

Distributor address

  • Wanis Limited,
  • Golden House,
  • Golden Business Park,
  • Orient Way,
  • Leyton,
  • London,

Return to

  • Wanis Limited,
  • Golden House,
  • Golden Business Park,
  • Orient Way,
  • Leyton,
  • London,
  • E107FE.
  • E-mail: abil@cansnack.com
  • Website: www.sunshinesnacks.com

Net Contents

45g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1777 kJ
-425 kcal
Fat 38.8 g
of which saturates 11.3 g
Carbohydrate 46.2 g
of which sugars 8.3 g
Fibre 1.0 g
Protein 5.2 g
Salt 2.0 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cheezees Original 45G

£ 0.45
£1.00/100g

Offer

Grace Cock Flavour Soup Mix 50G

£ 0.60
£1.20/100g

Offer

Grace Fish Tea Soup Mix 50G

£ 0.60
£12.00/kg

Offer

Excelsior Jamaican Water Crackers 220G

£ 1.00
£0.46/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here