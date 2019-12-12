By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tropical Sun Drink Aloe Vera & Blueberry 500Ml

Tropical Sun Drink Aloe Vera & Blueberry 500Ml
£ 1.00
£0.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Aloe Vera Blueberry Flavour Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Contains natural aloe vera
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Aloe Vera Pulp (8%), Fructose, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate and Sodium Citrate, Blueberry Flavour, Stabiliser: Gellan Gum, Sweetener: Sucralose, Colours: Allura Red*, Brilliant Blue FCF, *Colour may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 24 hours.Best before end: see bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Chill and shake well before serving.

Name and address

  • Specialist Foods,
  • Unit 701,
  • 43 Bedford Street,
  • London,
  • WC2E 9HA,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Specialist Foods,
  • Unit 701,
  • 43 Bedford Street,
  • London,
  • WC2E 9HA,
  • United Kingdom.
  • tropicalsunfoods.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 84 kJ / 20 kcal
Fat 0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g
Carbohydrate 5.0g
of which sugars 4.6g
Fibre 0.1g
Protein 0.0g
Salt 0.01g

