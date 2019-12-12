Tropical Sun Drink Aloe Vera & Blueberry 500Ml

Product Description
- Aloe Vera Blueberry Flavour Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
- Contains natural aloe vera
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Aloe Vera Pulp (8%), Fructose, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate and Sodium Citrate, Blueberry Flavour, Stabiliser: Gellan Gum, Sweetener: Sucralose, Colours: Allura Red*, Brilliant Blue FCF, *Colour may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 24 hours.Best before end: see bottle
Preparation and Usage
- Chill and shake well before serving.
Name and address
- Specialist Foods,
- Unit 701,
- 43 Bedford Street,
- London,
- WC2E 9HA,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Specialist Foods,
- Unit 701,
- 43 Bedford Street,
- London,
- WC2E 9HA,
- United Kingdom.
- tropicalsunfoods.com
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|84 kJ / 20 kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|of which sugars
|4.6g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.01g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019