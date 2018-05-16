By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Lemon Slice 6 Pack

image 1 of Mr Kipling Lemon Slice 6 Pack
£ 1.80
£0.30/each
Per slice (33g)
  • Energy577kJ 137kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars14.9g
    17%
  • Salt0.20g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1716kJ

Product Description

  • Lemon Flavoured Sponge with a Lemon Flavour Filling (12%), Topped with a Decorated Lemon Flavoured Icing (26%).
  • #exceedinglygood
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • 3 x Twin Packs
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • Exquisite lemon sponge with a tasty lemon filling
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dextrose, Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Tapioca Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60), Salt, Flavourings (contain Milk), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acids (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Milk Proteins, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Lutein)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Lemon Layered Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Lemon Layered Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (33g)
Energy 1716kJ577kJ
-409kcal137kcal
Fat 15.5g5.2g
of which Saturates 3.4g1.1g
Carbohydrate 64.2g21.6g
of which Sugars 44.4g14.9g
Fibre 0.7g<0.5g
Protein 2.7g0.9g
Salt 0.58g0.20g
This pack contains 6 portions--

